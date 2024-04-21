The One Sport Donald Trump Didn't Want Son Barron To Play

Donald Trump never shies away from a scrummage, loves tackling opponents, regularly butts heads with detractors, and rarely fumbles a GOP touchdown. However, sadly for the NFL, Trump chooses to swerve the gridiron, saving his skills for the political arena instead. Donald is determined that his son, Barron Trump, stays away from the field, too, making it clear that football is the one sport he doesn't want his youngest child to play.

Donald's relationship with Barron is an enigma for the most part. They're rarely seen interacting in public, and when they do, Barron usually looks less than happy. However, the proud dad regularly boasts about him in interviews and on the campaign trail. In fact, sometimes it seems like Donald can't stop talking about Barron's height and physical prowess. "Barron is a very good athlete," Donald bragged to Megyn Kelly in a September 2023 sit-down. "He's a good kid. He's a good-looking kid. He's a great student."

Barron frequently shows off his athletic talents on the football field — but the soccer one, not American. In June 2022, a video surfaced of Barron playing footie, and his impressive tackling and shooting skills had commenters drawing a comparison with former England striker Peter Crouch. And Donald's there for it. He boasted about Barron's love of soccer to FIFA president Gianni Infantino during an August 2018 White House visit. It's a whole different ball game when it comes to American football, though, as Donald believes its dangers far outweigh its merits.