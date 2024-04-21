LL Cool J's Daughters Are All Grown Up Now (& Look Just Like Him)

In 1987, a teenage LL Cool J met Simone Smith through a mutual friend. "I was just 19, something like that. It was Easter and I was driving down the block in my mother's car," LL Cool J recounted. After stopping the car to say hello to a friend, the rapper was introduced to Simone who turned out to be his friend's cousin. It did not take long for the two to start dating and in 1995, Simone and LL Cool J said 'yes' to forever. Since then, the couple has enjoyed a blissful marriage which she credits to one thing — their shared faith. "The realest answer that I can give you is that God should be front and center because marriage takes work," Simone told BET in a 2023 interview.

While their marriage has given LL Cool J and Simone a lifetime of happiness, the couple's love story has also produced four kids: Najee Laurent Smith born in 1989, Italia Anita Smith born in 1991, Samaria Leah Smith born in 1995, and Nina Simone Smith born in 2000. And while being a dad is arguably his favorite job, LL Cool remains committed to living his own life to the fullest too. "They have to go after their dreams, and I have to continue to go after mine and make sure that I'm fulfilling my purpose on this planet," he told People in a 2024 interview. Unsurprisingly, all of the rapper's daughters have followed in his footsteps in that regard.