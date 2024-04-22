Demi Moore's Most Inappropriate Outfits To Date

Brat Pack beauty Demi Moore doesn't need fabric to start a fashion trend. While pregnant with her daughter Scout Willis in 1991, she rocked nothing but a hand bra for her controversial cover of Vanity Fair. Some critics found this distasteful, and the Publix grocery chain even refused to sell the issue. But it made other mothers-to-be wish that they, too, could look like a glossy fertility goddess, and soon other celebs with baby bumps were posing in their birthday suits. Unfortunately, when given more options than her arm and strategic poses, Moore has made some outfit choices that aren't quite as glamorous.

The "Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans" star usually delivers the goods on the red carpet, such as when she showed Björk that a swan on a dress can look chic and sophisticated. Moore has also rocked the same outfit as a much younger celeb, proving she can look just as good in it. Speaking on behalf of her fellow sexagenarians, Moore told People, "We don't want to look matronly or not feel sexy." However, she's not as fond of red-carpet fashion as you might think. She said of getting glammed up for events, "I still feel like a little kid who gets to dress up and who I am at heart is a grubby 12-year-old boy who really likes to just be comfortable and wear baggy clothes." Her preference for cozy apparel may help explain why she suffers the occasional style slip-up while playing dress-up.