Demi Moore Proves She Still Has It With Copycat Outfit Worn By Star 30 Years Her Junior

Who wore it better: Demi Moore or Kelsea Ballerini? The choice is yours, but there's no denying that Moore is proving age is just a number after wearing the same outfit Ballerini rocked just days later at the CMT Awards.

On April 6, Moore stepped out for the Dolce & Gabbana 40th anniversary party in Milan, Italy. The "Ghost" actor left the internet's jaw on the floor after wearing a sheer floor-length dress, bejeweled from head to toe. Moore paired the look with black undergarments and black strappy heels that complimented the entire outfit. The actor's stunning fashion choice could have convinced anyone that she's much younger than her 61 years, as social media users were left in awe. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, simply wrote, "she's 61!!?!??!£);!!?;!:£:!/!" Listen, we're just as shocked, especially after seeing that Moore looked equally as good as someone 30 years her junior.

At the 2024 CMT Awards on April 7, Ballerini, who is 30 years old, didn't make the worst-dressed list, but she did sport a copycat look. The "Miss Me More" singer wore the exact dress Moore wore just a day prior in Italy. The two looked identical as they both wore black undergarments and black heels. The only difference was that Ballerini's heels sparkled and Moore's did not. Both women stunned in the look, but people were really impressed by Moore's ability to rock such a daring look!