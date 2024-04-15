What Ella Purnell Looks Like Without Makeup
Ella Purnell has been acting since she scored a role in the chorus of "Oliver!" when she was just a tween and has transformed herself for many movies, including "Maleficent" and "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children." The latter was one of her most stunning on-screen looks with her natural brunette hair turned to a platinum blonde, just shades lighter than her former co-star, Angelina Jolie. Purnell told Into The Gloss, "Getting involved with hair and makeup is incredibly helpful in creating a character ... I sat for three hours as they made me super pale and put me in this super wispy white blonde wig." When she's not on-set, Purnell loves a more natural look. "I stay away from foundation because I have a hard time finding a shade that matches my olive coloring. I actually think my skin is better off from it since I already have to wear foundation for jobs."
Purnell isn't afraid of changing her looks for the red carpet and can often be seen with bright crimson lips or bold cat eyes. She's quite the chameleon when it comes to her face, but judging from her Instagram upload, Purnell looks just as beautiful without a stitch of product on her face and she's one of the many celebs who look totally different with no makeup.
Ella Purnell's eyes still stand out with no makeup on
One of Ella Purnell's most distinct features are her large green eyes, which she often highlights with a swipe of liquid liner. However, she proved that she doesn't need any makeup for her peepers to shine with a 2022 Instagram pic. The actor had her hair up in a messy ponytail and showed off her glowing skin and naturally rosy lips. "I love your eyes..." a fan commented. Another replied with heart-eye emojis, "why someone should be thisss cute????" In May of the same year, the "Never Let Me Go" star shared another makeup-free pic of herself eating fries while catching some rays outside, this time with blonde hair. "chips or fries you decide," the native Londonite captioned.
Purnell must have been born with perfect skin, as she doesn't bother with a strict skincare regimen. "You want to project an image that you are perfect and people ask, 'What are your beauty secrets?' You want to come up with these great, amazing routines, but really, I barely take my makeup off at night," she admitted to Glamour. When it comes to her beauty looks, Purnell hardly ever wears the same makeup look twice and she always has the perfect balance of products that bring out her unique face.
Ella Purnell is a chameleon when it comes to makeup
There was a time when Ella Purnell overdid her makeup, as is the case with many a celeb makeup disaster. "I was quite goth. I went through a phase where I wore, exclusively, thick black liner. I stopped that around 18 because I realized it was a look and not a good one. Then I went the opposite way," she told The Gloss. Now, she relies on a beauty crew to help her achieve a more subtle look. The "Sweetbitter" actor shared pics with Harper's Bazaar of her getting ready for the 2019 Chanel couture show. "Working with the wonderful Zoe Taylor (make-up) and Alessandro Rebecchi (hair)," Purnell wrote. Taylor gave Purnell faintly lined eyes and a natural glowing complexion that allowed her skin to shine.
In March 2023, Purnell went the opposite way with barely-there eye makeup and deep maroon lipstick for her red carpet look. "Yellowjackets Season 2 premiere. Look by the wonderful @emilychengmakeup, @kattthompson & @sophielopez," she posted on her Instagram. The actor looked stunning with her full brows and brunette hair swept to the side. Emily Chang, who is a makeup artist for celebs like Billie Eilish and Sophia Richie, also shared a look she did on Purnell for the "Fallout" premiere. Cheng chose to softly shade the actor's eyes with a brown shadow and fill her lips with a dusty rose color. "Gorgeous," a fan commented. We couldn't agree more!