What Ella Purnell Looks Like Without Makeup

Ella Purnell has been acting since she scored a role in the chorus of "Oliver!" when she was just a tween and has transformed herself for many movies, including "Maleficent" and "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children." The latter was one of her most stunning on-screen looks with her natural brunette hair turned to a platinum blonde, just shades lighter than her former co-star, Angelina Jolie. Purnell told Into The Gloss, "Getting involved with hair and makeup is incredibly helpful in creating a character ... I sat for three hours as they made me super pale and put me in this super wispy white blonde wig." When she's not on-set, Purnell loves a more natural look. "I stay away from foundation because I have a hard time finding a shade that matches my olive coloring. I actually think my skin is better off from it since I already have to wear foundation for jobs."

Purnell isn't afraid of changing her looks for the red carpet and can often be seen with bright crimson lips or bold cat eyes. She's quite the chameleon when it comes to her face, but judging from her Instagram upload, Purnell looks just as beautiful without a stitch of product on her face and she's one of the many celebs who look totally different with no makeup.