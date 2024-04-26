The Tragic Truth About Donald Trump's Ex-Wife Marla Maples

Donald Trump and Marla Maples' ill-fated relationship started on a controversial note and ended contentiously with a nasty and bitter court battle. The couple had been together for two years when Maples fell pregnant with their daughter, Tiffany Trump, something that, by all accounts, Donald was less than thrilled about.

Still, they married in 1993, two months after Tiffany's birth. In 1997, it was Maples' turn to be less than thrilled when Donald announced things were over. The real reason Maples and Donald divorced is clouded in mystery, for the most part. However, Donald offered insight into their marital woes in his book "Trump: The Art of the Comeback." Donald blamed their different priorities in life: Maples wanted to spend time with her husband and daughter, while he preferred hanging out in skyscrapers with his business buddies. "Sadly, like so many couples these days, we drifted apart," he wrote. "Our lifestyles became less and less compatible. We wanted different things."

Donald bounced right back following the split and it was business as usual for the self-professed billionaire. The ink was barely dry on his and Maples' divorce papers when he set his sights on Melania Knauss in 1998. They married in January 2005. Meanwhile, now a single mom, Maples struggled to rebuild her life post-Donald. She moved to California with Tiffany, and unlike her ex-husband, she initially shied away from dating again. This is not surprising, given the tragedies Maples suffered before, during, and after her marriage to The Donald.