Athletes Who Have Been Viciously Attacked By People

There are two sides to being an athlete. On one end, sports stars enjoy a sense of unreachable privilege. They are often paid millions for their skills on the field. When their popularity grows through the roof, they may couple up with some of our favorite celebs who only have eyes for athletes. Even when their productive years are up, a lucrative career in Hollywood is always waiting for those who are determined enough. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson set the pace with his mega transition to the big screen, making him the highest-paid actor for two consecutive years.

While these highs come with the game, there are low aspects of athletes' personal and professional lives. In the past, popular sports figures like Tiger Woods have ruined their careers in seconds. Woods' infamous split from his Swedish wife, Elin Nordegren, due to infidelity rocked the sports world. In another instance of the chickens coming home to roost, ex-road racing cyclist Lance Armstrong had his Tour de France wins revoked when it was found that he had been using performance-enhancing substances.

Sometimes, athletes are attacked by other people. The reasons vary from arguments that became physical, fans being sour after an opponent lost at a game, to being targeted out of the blue. Keep reading for these sports stars' horrific encounters.