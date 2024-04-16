Courtney Love's Harsh Take On Taylor Swift Has Swifties Ready For War

From Joe Alwyn to Jake Gyllenhaal, there are plenty of people that Swifties have "Bad Blood" with, and now Courtney Love has landed herself on that list.

Love, a fellow musician, rose to stardom in the early '90s and into the 2000s as the lead singer of the band Hole. She gained more notoriety after marrying the late musician Kurt Cobain. However, in recent years, Love's name hasn't made many headlines — until now. Love is back in the limelight but for all the wrong reasons, at least to Swifties. In an interview with The Evening Standard, the "Northern Star" singer made some controversial comments about Taylor Swift's impact. Love said, "Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she's probably the Madonna of now, but she's not interesting as an artist."

Love's comments seemed out of the blue, especially because, in the past, the singer has praised Swift. In 2016, she posted a photo of the "Karma" singer and Lorde, who were good friends before the "Royals" singer distanced herself from Swift, and wrote in the caption, "Lovely ladies @taylorswift @lordemusic these two win the Oscar for art, talent, voice and astonishing beauty, hands down!" Clearly, Love's feelings have changed about Swift, and if you thought Swifties would brush these remarks off, you'd be wrong. Swifties are ready for war and have come out in full force to defend the "Cruel Summer" singer.