Courtney Love's Harsh Take On Taylor Swift Has Swifties Ready For War
From Joe Alwyn to Jake Gyllenhaal, there are plenty of people that Swifties have "Bad Blood" with, and now Courtney Love has landed herself on that list.
Love, a fellow musician, rose to stardom in the early '90s and into the 2000s as the lead singer of the band Hole. She gained more notoriety after marrying the late musician Kurt Cobain. However, in recent years, Love's name hasn't made many headlines — until now. Love is back in the limelight but for all the wrong reasons, at least to Swifties. In an interview with The Evening Standard, the "Northern Star" singer made some controversial comments about Taylor Swift's impact. Love said, "Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she's probably the Madonna of now, but she's not interesting as an artist."
Love's comments seemed out of the blue, especially because, in the past, the singer has praised Swift. In 2016, she posted a photo of the "Karma" singer and Lorde, who were good friends before the "Royals" singer distanced herself from Swift, and wrote in the caption, "Lovely ladies @taylorswift @lordemusic these two win the Oscar for art, talent, voice and astonishing beauty, hands down!" Clearly, Love's feelings have changed about Swift, and if you thought Swifties would brush these remarks off, you'd be wrong. Swifties are ready for war and have come out in full force to defend the "Cruel Summer" singer.
Courtney Love faces backlash from Swifties
Swifties have grabbed their friendship bracelets and sequins and are ready for the battlefield. Courtney Love's comments about Taylor Swift being unimportant and uninteresting have not sat well with her fandom, and they have trashed Love online.
X, formerly known as Twitter, has been flooded with hundreds of tweets calling out the "Miss Narcissist" singer's remarks. One person shared, "I understand not being a fan of someone's music but to denigrate it as well comes across as jealousy." Some internet users had a bit more of a harsh approach as they had something to say about Love's relevance. One user wrote, "Who? When was the last time Love was relevant in anything let alone music..."
Swift's successful career makes it clear how important she is, despite Love's claims. One person said, "I guess the biggest artist in the world. The one with the most streams. The most sales. The biggest tour. The highest chart placements. The most impact. Is somehow...'not important.' Okay Courtney..." The countless tweets about Love's comments may be "Karma," but Swift wasn't the only artist the musician threw shade at. Love also took jabs at Lana Del Rey and Beyoncé, saying she doesn't like the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer's music and isn't a fan of the "Born to Die" musician. Perhaps Lana fans and the Beyhive will team up with Swifties in their takedown of Love as she has stirred up some major controversy.