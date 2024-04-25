The Shady Side Of Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Is No Secret Anymore

When Taylor Swift met Joe Alwyn in 2016, it was a true love story. He was handsome and talented, and, to top it all off, he had a British accent, which makes many over the pond go weak at the knees. Alwyn was also in the right place at the right time, providing an antidote to Swift's difficulties.

The singer had gone underground after Kim Kardashian supposedly exposed Swift by leaking a phone call between her and Kanye West, backing up Ye's claim that Swift was on board with derogatory remarks he made about her in "Famous," which included the line, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that b**** famous." Swift insisted Kardashian edited the call (later proven true), but few believed her. Tay was subjected to a relentless campaign of social media hate that made her feel she'd suffered "a career death."

"That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before," she told Time in December 2023. "I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn't trust anyone anymore." Alwyn was one of the few she trusted, though. And they grew ever closer as he helped Tay Tay through her nightmare. He appeared to be T-Swizzle's knight in shining armor; however, there was a shady side to Alwyn that's since become apparent.