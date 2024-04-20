Lisa Rinna Outfits That Were Super Inappropriate

Lisa Rinna has never been afraid of bringing the drama on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and even though she's off the show, the former soap star still loves the spotlight. Rinna frequently takes selfie videos of her dancing at home in skimpy outfits, which even she admitted was eyebrow-raising. "Oh, this one caused quite a commotion. This one made em Clutch their Pearls," she wrote in the caption of a video she recorded grooving to Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" in a bikini. "I love you but this is a thirsty post," a fan commented.

Thirsty outfits aside, Rinna also loves high fashion and isn't afraid to take risks. However, her ensembles are often way too over-the-top and sometimes even controversial, which she doesn't mind. "I love to get in there and make people feel uncomfortable. I'm polarizing. I love that about myself," she told People. Rinna certainly loves to get people talking about her looks and while she invites the attention, many of her 'fits have crossed the line into being just plain inappropriate.