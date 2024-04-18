Why Jontay Porter Is Banned From The NBA For Good

Jontay Porter's time on the basketball court has come to a crashing halt for breaking this number one rule.

Over the last few years, the young athlete has made a name for himself as a power forward in the NBA. While his start in the league began with him getting undrafted in 2019, he later went on to play for an array of teams, including the Memphis Grizzlies, the Denver Nuggets, and Motor City Cruise. However, his big break in the sports sphere came in December 2023 when he signed a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors. In a January 2024 interview with The Wairaich Report, the Missouri native described playing in the NBA as a dream come true. "The vibes are always awesome... it feels like every day I've been here with the Raptors, it's been something new," he explained. "It's just a lifelong dream that's been realized, and it's been extraordinary, and I'm not taking a day for granted."

While it looked like things were looking up for Porter, it all came crashing down in March 2024 when the NBA announced that they were investigating him for betting irregularities. According to a report from ESPN, a handful of sources confirmed that prop bets were the key issue, specifically for his games on January 26 and March 20. After a few weeks of investigating, the NBA decided to ban Porter from the league for life. But what were the player's formal offenses? It turns out Porter received a lifetime ban for violating the league's betting rules.