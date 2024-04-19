What's The Real Meaning Of Fortnight By Taylor Swift & Post Malone? Here's Our Theory

Ahead of its release, Swifties noticed some subtle Joe Alwyn shade in the tracklist for "The Tortured Poets Department," but is "Fortnight," Taylor Swift's lead single featuring Post Malone, about the actor? It would be ironic if this were the case as a fortnight is a period of two weeks and her relationship with Alwyn was her longest.

The biggest hint that the song is about someone else is the lyric, "I touched you for only a fortnight." This indicates that Swift is singing about a fleeting romance. Before this major clue, Swift reveals that she's been feeling blue with references to the worst day of the week and month of the year. "All my mornings are Monday stuck in an endless February," she sings in a breathy voice over a hypnotic, dreamy track that's evocative of the Cyndi Lauper classic "Time After Time." Swift seemingly reveals that her short-lived romance is the result of trying to pull herself out of a sorrowful state. It's a hair-of-the-dog situation, as the cause of her woe is also her remedy. "I took the miracle move on drug, the effects were temporary," she confesses. So, the guy she's most likely repeating the cycle of heartbreak with is her rumored ex-boyfriend Matt Healy. Swift's purported relationship with The 1975's lead singer was brief, but a source told The Sun that what they had was "something electric." Interestingly, there's some electricity used in the teaser footage for the "Fortnight" music video.