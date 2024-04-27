What We Know About Henry Cavill's Hush-Hush Relationship With Natalie Viscuso

Although he's one of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood, Henry Cavill likes to lead a relatively private life and has kept his relationship with Natalie Viscuso under the radar. Cavill had a pretty complicated love life before settling down with Viscuso, so fans are naturally curious about the actor's latest relationship. He gave the first clue that he was off the market in an April 2021 Instagram post of him and Viscuso playing chess. "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," he captioned.

In November 2021, Viscuso gave a shout-out to her man after he made the cover of The Hollywood Reporter. "I am so, so proud of you, Henry. You truly are the greatest man I have ever known. The Hollywood Reporter did an incredible job with this cover story — it really is a great read. SO PROUD I'm literally crying," she gushed. Cavill and Viscuso are still going strong three years after going public with their relationship, and they're soon about to become a family of three.