What We Know About Henry Cavill's Hush-Hush Relationship With Natalie Viscuso
Although he's one of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood, Henry Cavill likes to lead a relatively private life and has kept his relationship with Natalie Viscuso under the radar. Cavill had a pretty complicated love life before settling down with Viscuso, so fans are naturally curious about the actor's latest relationship. He gave the first clue that he was off the market in an April 2021 Instagram post of him and Viscuso playing chess. "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," he captioned.
In November 2021, Viscuso gave a shout-out to her man after he made the cover of The Hollywood Reporter. "I am so, so proud of you, Henry. You truly are the greatest man I have ever known. The Hollywood Reporter did an incredible job with this cover story — it really is a great read. SO PROUD I'm literally crying," she gushed. Cavill and Viscuso are still going strong three years after going public with their relationship, and they're soon about to become a family of three.
Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso are expecting a baby together
There was much speculation over Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso after the pair were spotted in New York City on April 15. The Daily Mail caught them leaving a building with Viscuso wearing a body-hugging maxi dress with what looked to be a baby bump. Fans immediately assumed they were expecting and one tweeted, "I'm happy for them, this is amazing Congratulations Henry & Natalie."
Cavill indeed confirmed that VIscuso was pregnant during the premiere of "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," per Access Hollywood. When he was asked, "Has [Henry Golding] inspired you to take on fatherhood?" Cavill cheekily said, "I mean, he didn't inspire me to do that, my parents did." He then stated, "But I'm very excited about it, and Natalie and I are both very excited ... I'm sure you'll see much more of that." Speaking with E! News, Cavill shared that they often have dance parties by themselves at home after a bottle of wine, adding, "Obviously not now — but previously." Cavill and Viscuso are the ultimate power couple. In addition to raising a child together, they also have a huge project in the works that'll give "The Witcher" fans something to look forward to.
Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso teamed up to produce an on-screen version of Warhammer
Only the biggest fans of Henry Cavill know that he's an avid video gamer, with one of his favorites being "Warhammer." In December 2022, he announced that he and Natalie Viscuso were going to make one of his dreams come true with an on-screen adaptation of the role-playing game through Amazon. "To all of you 'Warhammer' fans out there, I promise to respect this IP that we love. I promise to bring you something familiar. And I endeavor to bring you something fantastic that is, as of yet, unseen," he wrote.
The same day as Cavill's announcement, Deadline confirmed that Amazon Studios locked in the rights to all "Warhammer 40,000" television series and movies. The "Man of Steel" actor will star and executive produce, with Viscuso acting as an executive producer as well through Vertigo Entertainment, where she serves as vice president. "I have loved Warhammer since I was a boy, making this moment truly special for me," Cavill shared. "I couldn't be more grateful for all the hard work put in by Vertigo, Amazon Studios, and Games Workshop to make this happen," he added. With such a huge project, a baby on the way, and their two dogs, Cavill and Viscuso sure have their hands full.