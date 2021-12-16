The Witcher Star Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Henry Cavill's On Set Behavior

Joey Batey (pictured above with Henry Cavill) disclosed that Cavill operated on set with a sense of vengeance — but only in response to an ongoing, lighthearted battle of the laughs both Batey and Cavill were only too glad to participate in. "I think I'm a bad influence on him sometimes," Batey explained to Men's Health. "If I make him laugh, he does get his revenge." As Batey described it, fans of "The Witcher" might easily be able to spot frames still left in the final cut of the show which briefly show Cavill breaking on-camera. "There are moments — which I think are actually in the cut — where you can see him turning away from the camera, so we can't see his face," said Batey. "And he's Geralt [his "Witcher" character], and then he'll just turn to me, and suddenly he's Henry, and will pull a dumb face and try to make me laugh."

Despite the on-set hijinks, Batey emphasized Cavill's professional demeanor and acting expertise. "He's so professional, and so hard working, no one really sees how hard he works," said Batey, who went on to express his admiration for his co-star. "His schedule is insane, and he's basically a professional athlete on top of being a consummately brilliant actor."