The Witcher Star Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Henry Cavill's On Set Behavior
While "Man of Steel" star Henry Cavill has made his name playing a commensurate iconic superhero, his off-screen life hasn't exactly been as sterling as that of either a Clark Kent or a Kal-El. Among the most eyebrow-raising details about the British actor best known for playing Superman are criticisms regarding his past relationships — namely, with controversial MMA fighter Gia Carano and for a relationship with a college student in 2015 when Cavill was in his early 30s. But despite his more dubious instances of decision-making, Cavill's reputation as a professional on-set has largely been absent from discussions about his sense of decorum. That is, until now.
Actor Joey Batey, who stars alongside Cavill in the Netflix fantasy drama video game adaptation "The Witcher," opened up about his experience working alongside Cavill during filming for the show's first and second seasons. And according to Batey, working alongside Cavill was tough — but not entirely for the reasons you might think.
Joey Batey said Henry Cavill did everything to make him laugh while filming 'The Witcher' season two
Joey Batey (pictured above with Henry Cavill) disclosed that Cavill operated on set with a sense of vengeance — but only in response to an ongoing, lighthearted battle of the laughs both Batey and Cavill were only too glad to participate in. "I think I'm a bad influence on him sometimes," Batey explained to Men's Health. "If I make him laugh, he does get his revenge." As Batey described it, fans of "The Witcher" might easily be able to spot frames still left in the final cut of the show which briefly show Cavill breaking on-camera. "There are moments — which I think are actually in the cut — where you can see him turning away from the camera, so we can't see his face," said Batey. "And he's Geralt [his "Witcher" character], and then he'll just turn to me, and suddenly he's Henry, and will pull a dumb face and try to make me laugh."
Despite the on-set hijinks, Batey emphasized Cavill's professional demeanor and acting expertise. "He's so professional, and so hard working, no one really sees how hard he works," said Batey, who went on to express his admiration for his co-star. "His schedule is insane, and he's basically a professional athlete on top of being a consummately brilliant actor."