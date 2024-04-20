Post Malone's Tattoo-Free Face In Taylor Swift's Fortnight Music Video Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Post Malone is sporting a new look and fans can't get enough! The rapper, who collaborated with Taylor Swift on "Fortnight," the lead single from her eleventh studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," appeared in the song's music video — with his face tattoos noticeably covered up. The video, filmed in black and white, opens with Swift in a psych ward, where she proceeds to wipe off her makeup, revealing her own (fake) face tattoos.

In the next scene, Swift is seen in a black Victorian dress walking into a room where Malone sits with a typewriter. Though the "White Iverson" rapper first appears on camera with his face tattoos visible, both his and Swift's ink soon disappears. In subsequent scenes, Swift and Malone are captured embracing and staring into each other's eyes. And while the intimate scene between the two artists got many in their feels, a few others couldn't get over Malone's new look. "Good morning I'm down bad for Post Malone without his face tattoos," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Don't kill me but Post Malone without the face tattoos is so hot," another commented. "Post Malone without face tattoos is...shocking. intriguing... I like it and it feels wrong for feeling that," a third person tweeted.

However, beyond the shock factor, fans also believe Malone's surprising look to be symbolic.