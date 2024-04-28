Did Brad Pitt Really Get A Facelift? We Looked Into The Wild Rumors

Seriously, does Brad Pitt ever age?! It's hard to believe that the Hollywood superstar — who once played a man born with the unique condition of aging backward towards his infancy in "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" — has now entered his senior years. With a face like his, you'd think Pitt has unlocked the keys to reverse aging and is keeping it close to his chest, leaving many of us to marvel at his timeless and enduring appeal. How does he do it? While experts have pointed to Pitt's rigorous skincare routine and healthy habits for his youthful glow, a plastic surgeon known for dishing celebrity beauty secrets on TikTok believes he's had the help of cosmetic enhancements to stay looking fresh and young.

Dr. Costas Papageorgiou, an aesthetic surgeon who spoke with GQ about Pitt's secret to eternal youth, believes no such thing is involved. "Brad truly looks after himself," he explained. "He's not trying to look younger, but looks the healthiest version of himself. This is evident by his lack of Botox or visible surgery." As Pitt himself told Vogue while promoting his skincare line Le Domaine back in 2022, he's not afraid of getting old. "It's a concept we can't escape, and I would like to see our culture embracing it a bit more, talking about it in those terms." As for how he takes care of himself, he simply said, "I have my little, simple regimen." However, some are still convinced that plastic surgery is involved, including Dr. Jonny Beterridge.