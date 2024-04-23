The Shady Side Of Hallmark's Leading Ladies Might Surprise You
The Hallmark Channel is known for its feel-good movies and series with happy endings, and the leading ladies all have wholesome personas that fit right in with their characters. That's why it may come as a surprise to the network's fans that some of the female stars can be quite shady. We all know that the Hallmark Channel has a shady side, which was evident when the network came under fire for the lack of diversity in the cast members. The higher-ups finally churned out more content with movies about Hannukah and LGBTQIA+ stories, as well as featuring more POC actors.
While former Hallmark Channel star Hilarie Burton advocated for more inclusivity within the network and was fired over this casting controversy, Candace Cameron Bure walked away for a completely opposite reason. Many in the industry slammed Bure's shady comments and she's just one of the many Hallmark actors that deserve the side-eye.
Candace Cameron Bure's reasons for leaving the Hallmark Channel caused backlash
After a long 13-year run at the Hallmark Channel, Candace Cameron Bure left the network in 2022 to join Great American Family. The "Full House" actor told Variety at the time, "I'm very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch." However, Bure stirred up controversy in an interview with The Wall Street Journal when she was asked if there would be LGBTQIA+ representation on Great American Family: "I think that [the network] will keep traditional marriage at the core."
As reported by Page Six, JoJo Siwa wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, "Honestly, I can't believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press." Bure's on-screen sister Jodie Sweetin seemingly shaded her "Fuller House" castmate by commenting on Siwa's post, "You know I love you." Following the backlash, and the increasing number of people making it clear that they couldn't stand her, Bure issued a statement that accused the media of being divisive and insisted that she has love for everyone, per People. Bure added, "I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support."
Hilarie Burton Morgan went on a social media rant about the Hallmark Channel's lack of inclusive casting
Hilarie Burton Morgan, known for starring as the moody Peyton Sawyer in "One Tree Hill," joined the Hallmark Channel in 2011 with the made-for-TV movie, "Naughty or Nice." She went on to star in other uplifting films such as "Christmas on the Bayou" and "A Christmas Wish," which would be her last on the network. In December 2019, Burton Morgan tweeted, "Just going through some old emails from a #Hallmark job I was "let go" from back in January. I had insisted on a LGBTQ character, an interracial couple and diverse casting. I was polite, direct and professional." She went on to say that the execs told her to just deal with what she was given or walk away, so she chose the latter even though the role was perfect for her. "Id [sic] walk away again in a heartbeat. The bigotry comes from the top and permeates the whole deal over there," the actor continued, giving the Lifetime network props for being more open-minded.
Following Candace Cameron Bure's comment to The Wall Street Journal about keeping to "traditional marriage" on Great American Family, Burton Morgan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Bigot. I don't remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank." The shade is strong with the former MTV veejay!
Jana Kramer publicly shaded her ex-husband Mike Caussin
"Love at First Bark" star Jana Kramer had a very messy, public divorce with Mike Caussin, and she did not hold back with her comments. After a photo was shared of Caussin with a new woman in 2021, Kramer wrote in a now-deleted tweet seemingly about her ex (via E! News), "Best of luck. Is all I have to say." Addressing Caussin's repeated infidelities, Kramer shared on "Red Table Talk" that he had cheated on her with over 13 women, which prompted her to smash his things. "I destroyed all of his Xboxes and all of those things that he said was his only vice. I wrote all over his tux. I went crazy for a minute," Kramer admitted.
The airing of the dirty laundry didn't stop there. Kramer wrote in her memoir "The Next Chapter" that after she had filed for divorce from Caussin, he demanded half of everything (via People). After coming to an agreement, he turned to her and said, "You know, I never really loved you." In another part of the book shared by Us Weekly, Kramer wrote that after having breast surgery, she was waiting for Caussin to finish washing her undergarment but after getting into a fight, she claimed he started hurling the wet laundry at her. Things are much better between the two exes now. On the podcast "Whine Down with Jana Kramer," Caussin revealed that he didn't read the memoir stating, "... I trust our relationship more now than I ever have."
Tamera Mowry-Housley threw subtle shade at her former co-host on The Real
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tamar Braxton's feud started when the latter left "The Real" in 2016 amid talk that she and her co-hosts weren't getting along. The following year, Mowry-Housley made a guest appearance on VH1's "Daytime Divas" and seemed to make a dig at Braxton. In a clip shared by Us Weekly, the "Sister, Sister" star tells Tichina Arnold, "We really do have the best job in the world. We cannot mess it up. You know what happens to ladies who don't play by the rules? They get the [axe]." Arnold's character replies, "Yeah, you end up doing old lady calcium commercials. But trust me, that is not going to be me." Mowry-Housley then states, "Awesome! Because there's no opening at 'The Real.'"
Years later, Braxton appeared on Wendy Willams' show and was asked if she would go back on the talk show. "Cute show but they need you," Williams stated. Braxton responded, "What if I was in a situation where I'm doing ['Braxton Family Values'] and it's very stressful, and then I'm doing this other show where people are being catty behind my back? What kind of person would I be right now sitting on this couch?" Following Braxton's interview, Mowry-Housley shared on "The Real" (via ET), "I have been in the business for over 20 years. And my reputation is not one of cattiness ... It's time for women of color to stop putting each other down."
Lori Loughlin was involved in a college admissions scandal
Lori Loughlin was one of the Hallmark Channel's biggest and most-recognized stars until she got caught up in a legal battle surrounding her daughters' college admission. In 2019, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were one of many parents accused of bribing their kids' way into the University of Southern California, per AP. The Hallmark Channel was quick to give Loughlin the axe and its parent company stated (via NBC News), "We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations. We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including 'Garage Sale Mysteries,' an independent third party production."
Loughlin was ultimately sentenced to two months in prison, 100 hours of community service, and a $150,000 fine, CNN reported. "I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass," the actor stated tearfully during the hearing. It looks like the Hallmark Channel felt Loughlin's absence and quietly returned her series to the network without any announcement. "GARAGE SALE MYSTERY IS COMING BACK ON HALLMARK MOVIES NOW GREAT I HAVE BEEN WANTING TO WATCH THEM .WELCOME BACK LORI," a fan tweeted. However, another gave Loughlin a hard "no" and wrote, "Lori has never taken responsibility and LIED. No thanks."