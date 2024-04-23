The Shady Side Of Hallmark's Leading Ladies Might Surprise You

"Love at First Bark" star Jana Kramer had a very messy, public divorce with Mike Caussin, and she did not hold back with her comments. After a photo was shared of Caussin with a new woman in 2021, Kramer wrote in a now-deleted tweet seemingly about her ex (via E! News), "Best of luck. Is all I have to say." Addressing Caussin's repeated infidelities, Kramer shared on "Red Table Talk" that he had cheated on her with over 13 women, which prompted her to smash his things. "I destroyed all of his Xboxes and all of those things that he said was his only vice. I wrote all over his tux. I went crazy for a minute," Kramer admitted.

The airing of the dirty laundry didn't stop there. Kramer wrote in her memoir "The Next Chapter" that after she had filed for divorce from Caussin, he demanded half of everything (via People). After coming to an agreement, he turned to her and said, "You know, I never really loved you." In another part of the book shared by Us Weekly, Kramer wrote that after having breast surgery, she was waiting for Caussin to finish washing her undergarment but after getting into a fight, she claimed he started hurling the wet laundry at her. Things are much better between the two exes now. On the podcast "Whine Down with Jana Kramer," Caussin revealed that he didn't read the memoir stating, "... I trust our relationship more now than I ever have."