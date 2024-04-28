Who Is Controversial Wellness Podcaster Andrew Huberman?

If you're into science, health, and wellness, chances are you know who Andrew Huberman is. The neuroscientist gained a large following through his podcast "Huberman Lab," in which he breaks down topics such as mental wellness, fitness, and neurodevelopmental disorders such as ADHD. When he's not making appearances on talk shows or producing podcast content, Huberman is teaching at Stanford University, where he is somewhat of a celebrity. "He's kind of a rock star in our field," fellow neuroscientist, David Berson, told Time. Still, not all scientists are on board with Huberman's way of teaching and have criticized him for touting supplements on his podcast in order to make money from sponsors. "The data on [supplements'] efficacy tends to come from small and often very short studies that have numerous limitations, but these preliminary results are served up as evidence by companies that want to make a quick buck," science expert Jonathan Jarry stated. "Someone like Professor Huberman should be aware of these things, but that does not appear to be the case," he added.

With such a high profile, Huberman is bound to get caught up in controversy, and according to many sources, the podcaster was not who he portrayed himself to be.