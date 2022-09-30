Nicki Swift Asks: Which Celebrity Cheating Scandal Was The Messiest? - Exclusive Survey

This one wasn't even close. Out of 35,000 respondents, a whopping 65% voted the Tiger Woods affair(s) as the messiest celebrity cheating scandal in our survey. The runner-up was the one and only Tristan Thompson with a distant 20% of the vote. Thompson's serial infidelity has been documented by the tabloids, Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk," social media, and the nation's DNA labs ' but not even he can compete with what has been reported about Woods.

The first stories about Woods' alleged cheating on his wife at the time Elin Nordegren came out in the fall of 2009, picking up speed after the all star golfer crashed his car, which was reported in outlets like the Los Angeles Times. After that, the floodgates were opened and more alleged affairs were revealed, leading to public apologies published in the New York Times. Reports that indicated that Woods had cheated on his wife with as many as 120 different women according to the New York Post.

It may have been over 10 years ago since this story broke, but some scandals are just too messy to ever fully clean up, we guess. Other messy celebrity cheating scandals readers voted on included Adam Levine (8%), Ben Affleck (5%), and Kevin Hart (3%).