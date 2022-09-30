Nicki Swift Asks: Which Celebrity Cheating Scandal Was The Messiest? - Exclusive Survey
We think most people would agree that you shouldn't cheat on your partner no matter who you are. But you especially shouldn't cheat on your partner if you're a famous celebrity. Because when the truth comes out (as it always does), everyone, and we mean everyone, is going to know all the details. And yet, so many celebrities can't seem to help themselves from stepping out.
Because we love mess, Nicki Swift decided to ask our readers which celebrity cheating scandal was the messiest. Is it Adam Levine, whose sexy DMs to an Instagram model went viral over TikTok? Is it Tristan Thompson, for his many indiscretions behind Khloe Kardashian's back (including secretly fathering another woman's child!)? Or perhaps you're still agape at Kevin Hart, who was caught cheating on his pregnant wife on video, per Essence. Tiger Woods was alleged to have over 100 affairs at one point, leading to months of coverage of his apparent double life. And who could forget Ben Affleck cheating on then-wife Jennifer Garner with their children's nanny?
Survey says...
Tiger Woods had the messiest cheating scandal hands down
This one wasn't even close. Out of 35,000 respondents, a whopping 65% voted the Tiger Woods affair(s) as the messiest celebrity cheating scandal in our survey. The runner-up was the one and only Tristan Thompson with a distant 20% of the vote. Thompson's serial infidelity has been documented by the tabloids, Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk," social media, and the nation's DNA labs ' but not even he can compete with what has been reported about Woods.
The first stories about Woods' alleged cheating on his wife at the time Elin Nordegren came out in the fall of 2009, picking up speed after the all star golfer crashed his car, which was reported in outlets like the Los Angeles Times. After that, the floodgates were opened and more alleged affairs were revealed, leading to public apologies published in the New York Times. Reports that indicated that Woods had cheated on his wife with as many as 120 different women according to the New York Post.
It may have been over 10 years ago since this story broke, but some scandals are just too messy to ever fully clean up, we guess. Other messy celebrity cheating scandals readers voted on included Adam Levine (8%), Ben Affleck (5%), and Kevin Hart (3%).