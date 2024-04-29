The Messiest Parts Of Diddy & J. Lo's Relationship Aren't A Secret

Jennifer Lopez and Sean "Diddy" Combs' relationship history is remarkably messy — in addition to alleged infidelity, there's a shooting, police chase, and disastrous romantic gesture. J. Lo's documentary "The Greatest Love Story Never Told" also brought the exes' relationship under renewed scrutiny in the wake of Cassie Ventura's disturbing allegations about Diddy.

In her documentary, Lopez reveals that she was mistreated by one or more of her exes. "I've definitely been manhandled and a couple of other unsavory things. Rough. Disrespectful," she says. One source told the Daily Mail Lopez isn't talking about Diddy, but NewsNation quoted another insider as saying, "He definitely manhandled her, but it's a little low to bring this all up now. It's kicking a man when he's down." Months before Lopez's doc dropped, Cassie had filed a civil lawsuit accusing Diddy of physically assaulting and raping her during their relationship.

In recent years, Lopez hasn't shown any signs that she bears Diddy any ill will. She and then-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez participated in Diddy's virtual dance-a-thon in 2020, and she greeted Diddy with a hug when he attended the last show of her Las Vegas residency in 2018. "Jennifer saw Diddy in the crowd and sang to him," an attendee told the Daily Mail. But when describing what dating Diddy was like to CBS Sunday Morning in 2019, Lopez did say, "We had this kind of crazy, tumultuous relationship that ended in a bang." Its beginning was also explosive.