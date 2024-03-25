Everything We Know About The Diddy Allegations

In 2022, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed the New York Adult Survivors Act, which created a "one-year lookback window for survivors of sexual assault that occurred when they were over the age of 18 to sue their abusers regardless of when the abuse occurred." Over 3,000 civil lawsuits were filed under this act, which expired at the end of November 2023.

It was through this act that Diddy's longtime ex-partner, Cassie Ventura, slapped him with an incredibly disturbing civil suit. According to the court documents, The "Me & U" singer claimed her former partner regularly kicked her, stomped her, and beat her, giving her black eyes. The suit also alleged he would frequently rape Ventura if she tried to leave him, forced her to engage in acts with other men while he filmed them, constantly reminded her how dangerous he was (forcing her to carry his gun in her purse knowing it made her very uncomfortable and nervous), and even alleged that he blew up another man's car after he showed "romantic interest in Ventura." By the way, the "other man" was rapper Kid Cudi.

It's worth noting that Ventura was only 19 when she met Diddy, who was 37 at the time. He quickly signed her to Bad Boy Records, which is allegedly where he first started to exercise control.

