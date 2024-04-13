Diddy's Sons Aren't Shy About Their Incredibly Lavish Lives

Sean "Diddy" Combs has seven kids with four different women, and while they've mostly stayed out of the spotlight, they've sure been reaping the benefits of their dad's successes. Indeed, Diddy's twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila, lead incredibly lavish lives, as do the rest of his offspring.

Justin Dior Combs (born in 1993 to fashion stylist Misa Hylton) and Christian "King" Combs (born in 1998 to model Kim Porter) are particularly spoiled. The half-brothers made headlines in April 2024 when the mounting Diddy allegations saw Homeland Security raiding the rapper's properties as part of a federal investigation into alleged human trafficking. Both boys were home at the time, and footage showed them being handcuffed, causing Diddy's lawyer to slam police "hostility" toward them. However, the added attention also shone a light on allegedly troublesome behavior carried out by the Combs brothers, including Justin's DUI arrest and various disturbing allegations against Christian.

Despite the negative media attention, though, both have continued living their best lives and haven't shied away from showing off their wealth online. Here's your look inside the lavish lives of Justin and Christian Combs.