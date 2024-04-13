Diddy's Sons Aren't Shy About Their Incredibly Lavish Lives
Sean "Diddy" Combs has seven kids with four different women, and while they've mostly stayed out of the spotlight, they've sure been reaping the benefits of their dad's successes. Indeed, Diddy's twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila, lead incredibly lavish lives, as do the rest of his offspring.
Justin Dior Combs (born in 1993 to fashion stylist Misa Hylton) and Christian "King" Combs (born in 1998 to model Kim Porter) are particularly spoiled. The half-brothers made headlines in April 2024 when the mounting Diddy allegations saw Homeland Security raiding the rapper's properties as part of a federal investigation into alleged human trafficking. Both boys were home at the time, and footage showed them being handcuffed, causing Diddy's lawyer to slam police "hostility" toward them. However, the added attention also shone a light on allegedly troublesome behavior carried out by the Combs brothers, including Justin's DUI arrest and various disturbing allegations against Christian.
Despite the negative media attention, though, both have continued living their best lives and haven't shied away from showing off their wealth online. Here's your look inside the lavish lives of Justin and Christian Combs.
They grew up in multimillion-dollar homes
Diddy has spent a lot of wealth on luxury real estate, and Justin and Christian Combs have taken full advantage of these investments. Growing up, the half-brothers bounced around between the rapper's multimillion-dollar homes, from California to New York. Some of the most notable properties include an impressive waterfront complex in a gated community on Miami Beach's Star Island, which Diddy bought for $35 million, as well as a $2.7 million condo in Miami Beach proper. Then there's his $40 million mansion in Los Angeles' Holmby Hills. The 17,000-square-foot home comes complete with a 35-seat theater, wine room, and lagoon-style pool, per Realtor.com, and is actually where the Combs brothers were staying when Homeland Security raided Diddy's properties in 2024.
And when the Combs bros stayed with their mothers, they did so in luxury, too. In 2003, Diddy bought Misa and Justin a swanky 3,215-square-foot house in Westchester, NY. Then, in 2009, he gifted Kim Porter and their kids a 9,655-square-foot, $5.25 million manse in Toluca Lake, California. What's more, Justin and Christian would also have enjoyed their dad's previous properties, which he's since sold. These included a condo in NYC's The Park Imperial residences, a $3.7 million waterfront retreat in East Hampton, and a 3.5-acre estate in Alpine, New Jersey, which he bought for $13.5 million.
The brothers' Sweet 16 parties were beyond lavish
There's no question that Diddy loves a good party, so when his boys turned 16, he spared no expense. Justin Combs was first, hitting his milestone birthday in 2010. The family took over NYC's M2 club, where the birthday boy made his grand entrance in style as red curtains lifted to reveal him sitting on a throne (complete with a crown) beside his date, Nicki Minaj. The evening included performances by Lil' Kim, Fabolous, and Trey Songz, as well as Justin himself, who took turns rapping with Jim Jones. The lavish affair was even filmed for MTV's "My Super Sweet 16." Speaking about the party years later, Minaj revealed in a 2023 Instagram Live saved by 9MagTV that she was actually late because she couldn't find an outfit she liked. "I just knew that Puffy and Misa was so mad at me," she shared. She eventually made it, though, and all was forgiven. Speaking of Justin, she laughed, "He was trying to get cute in the limo, y'all!"
Jump to 2014, and it was Christian Combs' turn to celebrate his sweet 16. This time, the shindig took place in Los Angeles at 1Oak. Again, the list of performers was impressive, featuring Kendrick Lamar, French Montana, and Meek Mill, per Vibe. And while MTV cameras weren't present, Diddy did the honors, directing a video montage to commemorate the wild evening. What's more, he took out an entire billboard ad to celebrate the occasion.
Justin and Christian have been spoiled by their dad
When it comes to celebrating birthdays, Diddy isn't just throwing his sons memorable parties; he's also spoiling them with unbelievable gifts. In 2019, for example, Christian was surprised with a gold jet ski to celebrate his 21st birthday (basic models start around $15,000). Then, in 2020, Justin received a custom Rolex during his 27th birthday bash. Diddy designed the timepiece, which featured a gold band and black face, himself. "I created it for my family as my family jewel, [like] family jewels that every royal family has," he boasted in an Instagram video saved to X, formerly Twitter. Showing off his own matching watch, he added, "You gotta have Combs on your last name and Combs in your blood [to own one.]" He's also not shy about splurging on immaterial presents, like in 2021 when he turned himself into a life-size 4K hologram for Christian's birthday. Price tag? $60,000, per TMZ.
However, the most lavish of all gifts came in 2010 when Justin turned 16, and his dad decided to buy him a $360,000 Maybach car, which he couldn't even drive. Indeed, the ride reportedly came with a driver, as Justin still didn't have his license. "I'm just ecstatic right now," Justin told Us Weekly. "Words can't even describe how I feel."
Their luxury cars reflect Diddy's status
Diddy's car collection is estimated to be worth a whopping $1.6 million and includes ultra-luxe rides like the Rolls-Royce Phantom and Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder. It's a passion he shares with his two sons, both of whom have some impressive cars of their own. Back in 2010, Justin Combs was gifted a $360,000 Maybach 57 for his 16th birthday, and while it's unclear if he still has the silver model, we do know he had a black version of the same vehicle in 2021. According to Hot Cars, Justin also drives a Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII (valued at $500,000), a Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Corvette, Ferrari 360 Modena Spider, Ferrari F430 Spider, Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, and a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited.
As for Christian Combs, he showed off a yellow Lamborghini on Instagram in 2020. The cheapest model starts at around $209,000, and it's safe to assume his custom version likely costs much more. He also owns a red Ferrari, which he was driving when he was hit by a drunk driver in 2020. Writing about the scary accident on Instagram, he shared, "Seen my life flash before my eyes."
Justin and Christian Combs sure love to party
Whether it's their father who's hosting or they are, Justin and Christian Combs love a good party. In addition to the many outlandish celebrations outlined above, recent fetes have included Justin supporting his dad from the VIP section while Diddy performed at Miami's LIV nightclub in 2022 and Christian's 25th birthday celebration at Vendôme Miami in 2023.
In addition to their lavish birthday antics, the bros have also put on over-the-top bashes for other special occasions, like Halloween. In 2016, for example, they took over Taglyan Complex, a huge banquet hall in Hollywood, to throw a spooky party they dubbed "The Purge." Hundreds of guests attended and were treated to performances from 21 Savage, Chris Brown, and the Combs brothers themselves, per XXL.
Indeed, it seems nothing will stop Justin and Christian from having a good time. In April 2024, just one week after Homeland Security raided Diddy's properties as part of a federal investigation into alleged human trafficking, Christian rang in his 26th birthday as if nothing had happened. Taking to Instagram, he showed off a house party packed with guests, which he simply called "lit."
The Combs bros are flying high in private jets
It seems that being Diddy's child means having full access to his riches. In addition to living it up in the rapper's various mansions, Justin and Christian Combs are no strangers to traveling in style. And we're not just talking about cars. When it's time to hit the skies, you won't be seeing the Combs bros flying with the masses. Instead, they've been spotted relying on luxury jets on numerous occasions, like when they took a private plane to Coachella back in 2019. More recently, Christian posed on a jet to mark his 24th birthday in 2024.
Their preference for chartering their own personal flights should come as no surprise, given that their father actually owns his own jet. The custom all-black Gulfstream 550, dubbed LoveAir, was purchased by the hip-hop mogul in 2021 as a birthday gift to himself. The splurge set Diddy back $60 million and comes with an additional annual cost of $3.5 million for maintenance. However, it can easily take him anywhere he wants to go. The plane has an impressive 6,500-mile range, meaning it can travel from Los Angeles to London, England, without refueling, per the New York Post.
Did nepotism help Justin Combs' sports dreams come true?
The college community was shocked when Justin Combs received a full $54,000 athletic scholarship from UCLA in 2012. Given Diddy's $550 million net worth at the time, many believed that Justin should have covered his own tuition, and that the scholarship could have better served someone less fortunate. However, UCLA spokesperson Ricardo Vazquez told CBS News, the decision was justified. "Athletic scholarships are awarded to students strictly on the basis of their athletic and academic ability, and not on a student's financial need," he explained.
Even so, ex-coach Rick Neuheisel later admitted there was another problematic aspect to Justin's recruitment. Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show in 2015, he conceded that nepotism did play a role, telling listeners he likely wouldn't have picked Justin if his last name wasn't Combs. "When you're weighing the assets of what a youngster can do for your program, there's no question [being Diddy's son] had something to do with it for me," he said, per the New York Post. He even recruited him despite Justin's size being problematic at cornerback. "He's not big enough to be a dominant player," Neuheisel shared, reiterating "the fact his father was an influential guy played into my decision to go ahead and offer him."
Even COVID couldn't stop their birthday plans
Given their penchant for partying, it should come as no surprise that Christian and Justin Combs didn't let the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on their celebrations. When Christian turned 22 in April 2020, the family followed local restrictions but was still able to give him an impressive quarantine party. Surrounded by family, Christian enjoyed a loving serenade and four different cakes.
However, by the time Justin's big day rolled around that December, all bets were off. He was able to ring in 27 with a huge bash organized by Diddy. The day started with a yacht ride, then the festivities moved to Miami's Swan restaurant, per TMZ, before ending at Victory Restaurant & Lounge. The evening was topped off with a custom Dior cake, and no one (other than staff) wore masks. Interestingly, the event took place just days after Diddy canceled his annual New Year's Eve party because of COVID-19. "In efforts to keep everyone safe and healthy, unfortunately we are not having a NYE party this year," he wrote on Instagram, per MailOnline, but apparently didn't see the need to apply those rules to his own family.
Justin and Christian have lavish career aspirations
Justin and Christian Combs want to follow in their dad's footsteps. Rather than living off of his bank account, it seems the Combs brothers want to earn their own way, albeit with a little help from Diddy. Indeed, when Christian decided to pursue music in 2016, his dad signed him to his own label, Bad Boy Records. He dropped his first single, "Type Different," soon after, followed by a debut EP, "Cyncerely, C3," in 2019. However, he's also got his eye on fashion. In 2018, Christian was chosen as the face of Dolce & Gabbana's spring/summer ad campaign and even opened the brand's fashion show that year. But it seems that's not enough. "My mom told me to tell people that I want to be an entrepreneur," he confided in Page Six in 2018. "I wanna get a Grammy, go platinum, buy my mom a nice villa, and get a Lamborghini."
As for Justin, he's also gone the entrepreneurial route, starting his own business in 2016. Working with a fellow UCLA alum, Kene Orjioke, and "Two and a Half Men" star Angus T. Jones, he founded Tonite, a multimedia and event production company. As he proudly told Billboard, "The goal for Tonite is to create an experience for our generation and to create the ultimate happy feeling [...] something they've never felt before when they come to one of our events."