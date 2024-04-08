Disturbing Allegations Against Diddy's Son Christian Are Leaking Out

This article includes allegations of sexual assault.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' son, Christian Combs, has been accused of sexual assault.

This allegation comes weeks after Christian and his brother, Justin Combs were detained as Homeland Security raided two of their father, Sean Combs' properties, due to an investigation into alleged sex trafficking and multiple assaults, per ABC News. Christian and Justin weren't charged with any crime, and their detainment was a formality. However, Diddy's lawyer slammed the police for being hostile towards his sons. "Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," said the lawyer. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."

Now Christian is facing legal trouble of his own. According to Rolling Stone, in a lawsuit filed on April 4, Christian was accused of sexually assaulting Grace O'Marcaigh, a stewardess who worked on a private yacht that Christian's father, Sean Combs leased on his behalf in 2022. In the filings, O'Marcaigh alleged that Christian "insisted" that she drink tequila she believed to be "spiked" and attempted to force her to perform nonconsensual sex acts on him. As the outlet noted, Christian's allegations amount to "assault, battery, sexual assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress." O'Marcaigh also named Sean in the lawsuit for "aiding and abetting" Christian's alleged conduct by procuring the yacht for him.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).