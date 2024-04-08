Disturbing Allegations Against Diddy's Son Christian Are Leaking Out
This article includes allegations of sexual assault.
Sean "Diddy" Combs' son, Christian Combs, has been accused of sexual assault.
This allegation comes weeks after Christian and his brother, Justin Combs were detained as Homeland Security raided two of their father, Sean Combs' properties, due to an investigation into alleged sex trafficking and multiple assaults, per ABC News. Christian and Justin weren't charged with any crime, and their detainment was a formality. However, Diddy's lawyer slammed the police for being hostile towards his sons. "Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," said the lawyer. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."
Now Christian is facing legal trouble of his own. According to Rolling Stone, in a lawsuit filed on April 4, Christian was accused of sexually assaulting Grace O'Marcaigh, a stewardess who worked on a private yacht that Christian's father, Sean Combs leased on his behalf in 2022. In the filings, O'Marcaigh alleged that Christian "insisted" that she drink tequila she believed to be "spiked" and attempted to force her to perform nonconsensual sex acts on him. As the outlet noted, Christian's allegations amount to "assault, battery, sexual assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress." O'Marcaigh also named Sean in the lawsuit for "aiding and abetting" Christian's alleged conduct by procuring the yacht for him.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Has Christian Combs responded to the lawsuit?
Christian Combs has yet to directly respond to Grace O'Marcaigh's lawsuit, which also alleges that Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, one of several people who have accused Sean Combs of sex trafficking, obtained visual proof of the assault, per Variety. However, Aaron Dyer, the Combs family lawyer has denied O'Marcaigh's allegations on his behalf. "This is just another lewd and meritless claim from [lawyer] Tyrone Blackburn — just like what he filed in the Rodney Jones lawsuit, which he still has not served," said Dyer. "This complaint is filled with the same kind of manufactured lies and irrelevant facts we've come to expect from Blackburn."
Blackburn is representing Jones and O'Marcaigh in their respective lawsuits against Sean and Christian Combs. "Like father, like son," Blackburn said after news of O'Marcaigh's lawsuit went public (via NBC News). "It gives us no joy or pleasure in filing this suit against Christian Combs who has clearly adopted his father's pattern and practice of depravity." O'Marcaigh's other attorney, Rodney S. Diggs, said, "I am here to fight for those who can't fight for themselves and I applaud Grace for being so brave to come forward with her truth." He continued, "Hopefully her story will inspire others to come forward."
How Christian Combs is faring in the meantime
Christian Combs has taken a page out of his father, Sean "Diddy" Combs' book. One day after Diddy resumed posting to Instagram after the raids on his home, Christian publicly celebrated his 26th birthday on April 1. This decision came three days before Grace O'Marcaigh filed her lawsuit, but several months after his father's legal problems started. Judging from his celebration, it's hard to tell that his father was dealing with any legal trouble at all. According to Entertainment Tonight, Christian had a big birthday party which he documented on his Instagram Stories on April 2. During the party, Christian celebrated with loved ones in what looks to be a penthouse apartment.
Christian has also posted about his birthday since the April 4 lawsuit. On April 5, Christian took to Instagram to post a carousel of snapshots from his packed birthday party. He also included shots of himself posing on top of a car, alongside an unnamed woman. "Can't stop won't stop ! Birthday vibes was lit !" Christian captioned the post. On April 7, Christian posted an Instagram video of himself dancing as he enjoyed a bowling party. And while Christian received many celebratory messages from his celeb peers, many questioned the optics of his celebration. "Your being sued for Sexual Assault , your dad's under investigation think you should stay off social media," wrote one fan.
Meanwhile, Diddy has continued his Instagram spree, which started with photos of his youngest daughter, Love Sean.