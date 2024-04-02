Diddy's First Instagram Post Since Home Raids Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Sean "Diddy" Combs has broken his silence for the first time since the federal government raided two of his properties. The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper shared a post in honor of Easter weekend and it has everyone saying the same thing.

At the end of March, the producers homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by the Homeland Security as he faces sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations, per NBC. Combs was not at either of the homes during the raids and has kept a low profile since. However, it seems the rapper is ready to put the investigation into his homes behind him, as he shared his first social media post since the raid. Turning off the comments, Combs shared several photos of his daughter, Love, for the Easter holiday. He captioned the post, "HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love." Combs' post was all about his daughter and it left everyone thinking that he wants to move past his legal issues.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "not diddy casually posting on instagram...." The accusations Combs currently faces are serious and people feel the rapper is trying to sidestep the entire situation. One person called out Combs' post, writing, "That's amazing. How about those kids he stole their innocence. The fact that he uses his kids to fetch sympathy...." Fans aren't here for Combs' post — and if he thinks it will distract the public from his legal issues, he's wrong.