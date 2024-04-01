The Shady Side Of Diddy

Sean Combs built a rap empire over the last three decades — one that could very well crumble if he is found guilty of the numerous allegations of sexual assault lodged against him in recent times. Combs, who is referred to by various monikers like Diddy, P. Diddy, and Puff Daddy, rose to fame in the 90s after starting his record label Bad Boy Entertainment. Not only did he launch his own successful solo career, but he kickstarted the careers of legends such as Notorious B.I.G., Mase, and Faith Evans, and worked with R&B superstars like Mary J. Blige and Usher throughout his lengthy career.

But the man who liked to think of himself as "The King of New York" has a dark history hidden behind his flashy fortune. Diddy has been involved in various rap beefs (some that have turned deadly) since the start of his empire, but he has always managed to escape unscathed despite mounting evidence against him. The rapper's billion-dollar business now stands in a cloud of uncertainty as federal agents have already raided his mansions as part of a potential federal sex trafficking case. Combs' sketchy behavior is catching up to him — with the entrepreneur's whereabouts unknown amidst the investigation. We're breaking down the shady side of Diddy — from rap extraordinaire to man on the run.