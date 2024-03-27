Aubrey O'Day Doesn't Bite Her Tongue On Diddy's Home Raids (& We're Not Surprised)

Aubrey O'Day is just one of the many celebrities speaking out against Sean "Diddy" Combs amid multiple sexual assault allegations — and she made her feelings clear about his recent home raids. After Cassie Ventura sued Diddy in November 2023 amid allegations that he raped and assaulted her, O'Day shared her thoughts on X, formerly known as Twitter, with one succinct sentence: "I stay trying to tell y'all.." She also told Rolling Stone, "I am in full support of Cassie. It isn't easy to take on one of the most powerful people in this industry and be honest about your experience with them. I know what her heart is feeling right now because I have done so as well." O'Day encouraged other possible victims of Combs to come forward, hinting that she was one, as well.

She then expressed her disappointment when Diddy nipped the lawsuit in the bud with a speedy settlement. "Money [over] accountability. Every time. Welcome to another chapter of the system is well in place," she posted. When an X user called her out for being "insensitive," the singer clarified that her statement was aimed at Combs. "She told her story, and it validated her, not me or mine. The accountability was on him," O'Day clapped back. Following Homeland Security's raid at Diddy's homes on March 25, O'Day again shared her thoughts and it's clear she wants justice served for the rapper's alleged wrongdoings.