Aubrey O'Day Reflects On Pain Caused By Body-Shaming Critics

Aubrey O'Day is speaking out after being body-shamed by online trolls. You may remember that the reality star and Danity Kane singer was subject to vile comments back in 2020 after Daily Mail published candid photos of her out and about in Palm Springs, California. The photos of O'Day quickly spread around the internet, and she hit back by sharing a stunning body confident photo of herself in a swimsuit on Twitter while holding up a note with the date on it. "It's so sick what ppl will do for clickbait! And that my lawyer needed this photo to defend me against it. When is this industry going to stop abusing women's bodies!" she captioned the upload.

But while O'Day appeared to suggest the photos were altered, a source alleged to Page Six that they were accurate. Ben Walter, O'Day's lawyer, also spoke out against the snaps, telling the outlet, "The person in the paparazzi photos is not the same person in the picture that Aubrey shared on Instagram, in that the photo has been altered in an unflattering manner. It's clear to see that there are noticeable differences between the two photos." Walter then added in part, "While it appears that body shaming has become the norm... Aubrey will not tolerate it, nor will she allow others to manipulate her image."

Now, the singer and reality star is opening up about how the photo incident continues to affect her years later.