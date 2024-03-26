Lawyer Tells Us Raids On Diddy's Homes Are 'Bad Omen' For More Lawsuits Ahead

The following contains mention of sexual and physical assault.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has had a long history of legal issues. Recently, some particularly damaging allegations came to light after singer Cassie Ventura, who was signed to his Bad Boy Records label, claimed he had sexually and physically assaulted her for years, per The New York Times. Ventura filed a lawsuit that stated Combs started the cycle of abuse when she was 19 years old and continued until she ended their business partnership. After the accusation, Diddy nipped the lawsuit in the bud with a speedy settlement. However, an unnamed woman filed a suit against Combs, which read, "As alleged in the complaint, Defendants preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang raped by the three individual defendants at Mr. Combs' studio," CNN reported.

On March 25, Combs' Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by Homeland Security, per Newsweek. It's unclear if the rapper was present at any of his properties, but his sons Justin and King were spotted in handcuffs outside of the L.A. location. The investigation is believed to be linked to the sex trafficking accusation, but what can we learn from this shocking turn of events? Lawyer Chambord Benton-Hayes of Benton Employment Law exclusively told Nicki Swift that the raid spells big trouble for Diddy.