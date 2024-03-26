Cassie's Lawyer Doesn't Mince Words After Feds Storm Her Ex Diddy's Homes

Casandra "Cassie" Ventura's lawyers' remarks about Sean "Diddy" Combs' raid are telling, considering just months ago, the musician accused the rapper of sexual assault and physical abuse as well as being involved in sex trafficking, per CBS News. The November 2023 lawsuit had the makings of becoming another high-profile case, similar to Johnny Depp's, as Ventura released a statement regarding the bombshell filing. She said, "After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships."

Ventura and Combs first met in 2005 before exploring a romantic relationship in 2007, per Us Weekly. The couple were on and off for over a decade before they called it quits in 2018. However, it wouldn't be until years after their breakup that the singer would bring forth these shocking allegations.

Following Ventura's claims, Combs' lawyer, Ben Brafman, denied the accusations and suggested the musician had an ulterior motive. He said, "For the past 6 months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura's persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail." He continued, "Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs' reputation and seeking a payday."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.