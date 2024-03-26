Cassie's Lawyer Doesn't Mince Words After Feds Storm Her Ex Diddy's Homes
This article includes allegations of sexual assault and physical abuse.
Sean "Diddy" Combs can't escape the headlines as authorities have raided the rapper's homes. Combs' latest legal issue has many weighing in, including his ex-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura's lawyers.
The Los Angeles Times reports that on March 25, the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) department raided two of Combs' homes – one in Miami and one in Los Angeles. The investigation comes in light of a lawsuit filed by former employee Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, who accused Combs of sexual assault and sex trafficking, per Page Six. A spokesperson from HSI told the Los Angeles Times, "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available." No more was revealed, but that hasn't stopped many from sharing their takes on the latest raid involving Combs.
Ventura's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, spoke to Page Six about the rapper's legal situation and is standing behind authorities. He said, "We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law." Wigdor hopes this investigation will hold the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper responsible for his actions. He said, "Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct." This dig from Wigdor comes as Combs faces countless sexual assault allegations, one of which Ventura had brought forth herself.
Cassie accused Sean Diddy Combs of sexual assault
Casandra "Cassie" Ventura's lawyers' remarks about Sean "Diddy" Combs' raid are telling, considering just months ago, the musician accused the rapper of sexual assault and physical abuse as well as being involved in sex trafficking, per CBS News. The November 2023 lawsuit had the makings of becoming another high-profile case, similar to Johnny Depp's, as Ventura released a statement regarding the bombshell filing. She said, "After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships."
Ventura and Combs first met in 2005 before exploring a romantic relationship in 2007, per Us Weekly. The couple were on and off for over a decade before they called it quits in 2018. However, it wouldn't be until years after their breakup that the singer would bring forth these shocking allegations.
Following Ventura's claims, Combs' lawyer, Ben Brafman, denied the accusations and suggested the musician had an ulterior motive. He said, "For the past 6 months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura's persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail." He continued, "Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs' reputation and seeking a payday."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Cassie and Diddy had a speedy settlement
Just 24 hours after Casandra "Cassie" Ventura came forth with her allegations against her ex-boyfriend, Sean "Diddy" Combs, he nipped the lawsuit in the bud with a speedy settlement, per CBS News. The "Long Way 2 Go" singer revealed that she agreed to settle "amicably" with Combs as long as she had "some level of control" in the situation and thanked those who had shown their support for her. As for Combs, he reiterated that the two agreed to settle before wishing Ventura and her family well.
Many saw the speedy settlement as an indication that Combs may be guilty of the accusations, but his lawyer, Ben Brafman, reassured that wasn't the case. Brafman said, "Just so we're clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims." Still, Ventura's lawsuit led to more individuals coming forward with similar accusations against Combs, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit being one of them.
The sexual assault and sex-trafficking claims made against Combs have caused the rapper's homes to be raided. Since the investigation into his homes, Combs and his team have kept silent. However, the rapper was spotted at a Miami airport in a clip obtained by TMZ as the raids took place. Considering everything the rapper has faced in the past couple of months, his legal issues seem far from over.