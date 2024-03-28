Diddy's Lawyer Slams Police 'Hostility' Toward Sons During Home Raid
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyer released a pointed message to authorities after a video of the artist's kids getting handcuffed went viral.
On March 25, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents stormed the music mogul's two homes in Los Angeles and Miami as part of a sex trafficking investigation. The shocking raid came after four women sued the "Coming Home" artist on the grounds of rape and sex trafficking, according to ABC News. Several women also gave statements to New York-based prosecutors, which resulted in law enforcement being dispatched. "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners," the federal government office said in a statement.
According to a video obtained by TMZ, the agents left no stone unturned during the bicoastal raid, pulling out drawers, analyzing Diddy's electronics, and turning over every piece of furniture. While the Bad Boy Records founder wasn't present at either home, his sons, Justin Combs and Christian 'King' Combs, were found at the mogul's Holmby Hills home in Los Angeles, where they were detained by authorities. However, the supposed strong handling of Diddy's kids has left a sour taste in the former's lawyer.
Diddy's lawyer slams military force used on Justin and Christian King Combs
A day after Homeland Security Investigations agents descended upon Sean "Diddy" Combs' Los Angeles and Miami homes, the rap artist's lawyer, Aaron Dyer, released a statement slamming authorities over their use of force, particularly when handling of the Diddy's kids, Justin Combs and Christian "King" Combs. "Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Comb's residences," Dyer wrote in an email statement to NPR. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated." While Justin and King were arrested, a source revealed to ABC News that their detainment was customary with large-scale searches, such as the one conducted on March 25. The insider also said Diddy's sons were later released without any charges.
However, the raid didn't keep the two brothers from L.A. completely. According to TMZ, Justin and King were spotted arriving at their father's Holmby Hills home to grab their belongings. While the news outlet didn't see the exact items they were getting, they did reveal that the two siblings gathered up a few boxes and pieces of luggage.
The eye-opening investigation into Diddy has gotten way messier
While Sean "Diddy" Combs and his sons, Justin Combs and Christian "King" Combs, were not taken into custody during Monday's high-profile raid, another person from the former's team was. According to the New York Post, the rapper's supposed drug mule, Brendan Paul, was arrested by authorities at the Opa Locka Airport in Miami, Florida, on March 25. The incident occurred as the suspect was gearing up to board a private plane with Diddy. At the time of his booking, he was charged on one count of possession of suspected cocaine and suspected marijuana edibles due to the drugs allegedly being found in his bag.
Before his reported involvement with drugs and Diddy, Paul was a basketball player at Syracuse University, per the Independent. However, in a lawsuit submitted by record producer Rodney Jones, the former athlete became a key player for Diddy, allegedly being tasked with transporting illegal drugs to an array of places like Los Angeles, Miami, London, and Virginia, to name a few. He also gathered and distributed guns for the "I Need A Girl" rapper. As of this writing, Paul has yet to release a statement. According to USA Today, he was released on March 26 on a $2,500 bond and has a court hearing set for April 24.
