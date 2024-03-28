Diddy's Lawyer Slams Police 'Hostility' Toward Sons During Home Raid

While Sean "Diddy" Combs and his sons, Justin Combs and Christian "King" Combs, were not taken into custody during Monday's high-profile raid, another person from the former's team was. According to the New York Post, the rapper's supposed drug mule, Brendan Paul, was arrested by authorities at the Opa Locka Airport in Miami, Florida, on March 25. The incident occurred as the suspect was gearing up to board a private plane with Diddy. At the time of his booking, he was charged on one count of possession of suspected cocaine and suspected marijuana edibles due to the drugs allegedly being found in his bag.

Before his reported involvement with drugs and Diddy, Paul was a basketball player at Syracuse University, per the Independent. However, in a lawsuit submitted by record producer Rodney Jones, the former athlete became a key player for Diddy, allegedly being tasked with transporting illegal drugs to an array of places like Los Angeles, Miami, London, and Virginia, to name a few. He also gathered and distributed guns for the "I Need A Girl" rapper. As of this writing, Paul has yet to release a statement. According to USA Today, he was released on March 26 on a $2,500 bond and has a court hearing set for April 24.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).