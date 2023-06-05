What We Know About Diddy's Son Justin Combs' DUI Arrest

Around 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on June 4, Justin Dior Combs was pulled over by an officer from the Los Angeles Police Department after he ran a red light on the streets of Beverly Hills. A representative from the LAPD told ET the arresting officer initially became suspicious of Combs being under the influence when they "observed a smell of alcohol" from the vehicle. Combs was reportedly administered a field sobriety test, which the LAPD concluded that he failed. According to inmate records obtained by USA Today, the businessman was taken into custody at 9 a.m. and set with a $5,000 bond. He was released just hours later at 12:30 p.m. under recognizance, so he didn't need to pay the bond under the promise of coming to his future court date for his misdemeanor DUI charge.

Police have not revealed the substance they suspect Combs was under the influence of at the time of his arrest. "Officers conducted a traffic stop, and they observed the driver possibly under the influence of unknown alcohol or drugs," the LAPD relayed to Fox News. "The investigation revealed that he was under the influence."

In the aftermath of the arrest, Combs's mother, Misa Hylton, has taken to her social media (via TMZ) to blame Diddy for leading their son down the wrong path, leading to this DUI. Diddy himself has yet to comment.