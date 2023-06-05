What We Know About Diddy's Son Justin Combs' DUI Arrest
Rapper Diddy's eldest son, Justin Dior Combs, was arrested under the suspicion of driving under the influence on June 4. A bystander caught the incident on camera early Sunday morning in Los Angeles (via TMZ).
The 29-year-old is the child of Diddy and fashion designer Misa Hylton, who they welcomed in 1993 and co-parented alongside Diddy's longtime partner, Kim Porter. After attending UCLA on a football scholarship and earning a degree in sociology, Justin followed in his entrepreneurial father's footsteps by entering the business world, such as becoming a business partner for GB's Sneaker Store. He often promotes his father's alcohol brands — Ciroq and DeLeón Tequila — via his Instagram, but the comments sections of these posts are now sprinkled with criticism after his DUI arrest. "This didn't age well," one user wrote.
With that, here's everything that has been revealed so far by the Los Angeles Police Department regarding the businessman's arrest.
Justin Combs was charged with a misdemeanor DUI
Around 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on June 4, Justin Dior Combs was pulled over by an officer from the Los Angeles Police Department after he ran a red light on the streets of Beverly Hills. A representative from the LAPD told ET the arresting officer initially became suspicious of Combs being under the influence when they "observed a smell of alcohol" from the vehicle. Combs was reportedly administered a field sobriety test, which the LAPD concluded that he failed. According to inmate records obtained by USA Today, the businessman was taken into custody at 9 a.m. and set with a $5,000 bond. He was released just hours later at 12:30 p.m. under recognizance, so he didn't need to pay the bond under the promise of coming to his future court date for his misdemeanor DUI charge.
Police have not revealed the substance they suspect Combs was under the influence of at the time of his arrest. "Officers conducted a traffic stop, and they observed the driver possibly under the influence of unknown alcohol or drugs," the LAPD relayed to Fox News. "The investigation revealed that he was under the influence."
In the aftermath of the arrest, Combs's mother, Misa Hylton, has taken to her social media (via TMZ) to blame Diddy for leading their son down the wrong path, leading to this DUI. Diddy himself has yet to comment.