Inside The Lavish Lives Of Diddy's Twin Daughters Jessie And D'Lila

When you're two daughters of one of the richest rappers in the world, you can expect money to rain down on you. Sean "Diddy" Combs took the top spot in Forbes' 2017 list of highest-paid celebrities and his twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila Combs undoubtedly reap the benefits of his wealth. The "Bad Boy For Life" rapper shared Jessie and D'Lila with their late mother, Kim Porter, whose untimely death from lobar pneumonia occurred in 2018. The two posted a tribute to Porter on Mother's Day from their joint Instagram account (via People), writing, "Happy Mother's Day Mommy. We love you so much and you are always missed. We think about you every day. Thank you for being the best mom anyone could ask for. Miss youuuu."

Jesse and D'Lila are naturally super close, being twins, and often document their lavish lifestyle on Instagram. In February, they went on a vacay in Costa Rica, complete with a sailboat excursion. "PURA VIDAA," the twins captioned. Proving that they're not just about the beach life, Jesse and D'Lila tried their hands at snowboarding on the luxe slopes of Park City, Utah. "Not bad for our first time Rightttt????" they wrote. The fancy trips around the world aren't the only perks of being Diddy's daughters, and when the duo turned 16, they got much more than a joint birthday bash.