Inside The Lavish Lives Of Diddy's Twin Daughters Jessie And D'Lila
When you're two daughters of one of the richest rappers in the world, you can expect money to rain down on you. Sean "Diddy" Combs took the top spot in Forbes' 2017 list of highest-paid celebrities and his twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila Combs undoubtedly reap the benefits of his wealth. The "Bad Boy For Life" rapper shared Jessie and D'Lila with their late mother, Kim Porter, whose untimely death from lobar pneumonia occurred in 2018. The two posted a tribute to Porter on Mother's Day from their joint Instagram account (via People), writing, "Happy Mother's Day Mommy. We love you so much and you are always missed. We think about you every day. Thank you for being the best mom anyone could ask for. Miss youuuu."
Jesse and D'Lila are naturally super close, being twins, and often document their lavish lifestyle on Instagram. In February, they went on a vacay in Costa Rica, complete with a sailboat excursion. "PURA VIDAA," the twins captioned. Proving that they're not just about the beach life, Jesse and D'Lila tried their hands at snowboarding on the luxe slopes of Park City, Utah. "Not bad for our first time Rightttt????" they wrote. The fancy trips around the world aren't the only perks of being Diddy's daughters, and when the duo turned 16, they got much more than a joint birthday bash.
Jessie and D'Lila celebrated their sweet sixteen in style
Most people like to throw a nice bash for their sixteenth birthday, but Diddy went all the way out for his twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila Combs. As reported by the Daily Mail, the business mogul arranged a futuristic-themed bash in Beverly Hills, complete with a performance by rapper Coi Leray. Jessie and D'Lila made a grand entrance with matching metallic silver jumpsuits and later changed into glow-in-the-dark outfits to party it up with friends and family. After blowing out their cakes, Diddy surprised the two sisters with their very own matching Range Rovers, which can go as high as over $215,000, which is but a drop in the bucket for the rapper.
Jessie and D'Lila shared a carousel of pics on their shared Instagram account with highlights from their epic party. "OUR SWEET SIXTEEN Pt.2: We had [so] much fun last night. "Thank you to everyone who came out. Thank youuuu @diddy for everything we had the best time ever. Love you," they captioned. While Jessie and D'Lila do get spoiled by Diddy, who's named in a heap of allegations, they're building their brand as up-and-coming models who hope to become billionaires of their own one day.
Jessie and D'Lila have big business aspirations
It's no secret Jessie and D'Lila Combs love fashion, as is apparent by their social media posts. The duo actually began their modeling careers at the age of seven for Kids Fashion Week in 2013 and have gone on to walk the runway for Dolce & Gabbana at 14 years old. As almost adults, they plan to take over the fashion and business world together. "Our creativity will play a crucial role in building our own personal brand, leveraging our family's expertise in fashion and entrepreneurship to establish a new venture," Jessie and D'Lila shared with Galore. "At 21, we see ourselves being very successful with our billion-dollar brand and having a skyrocketing modeling career," they added.
The twins documented their trip to Italy for the Dolce & Gabbana runway show on their YouTube channel and of course, they traveled in style. Jessie and D'Lila filmed themselves at the airport getting personally escorted to their gate on a cart and then settled into their first-class seats. While most people are stuck sitting upright for the duration of their trips, Jessie showed fans that she can recline her seat all the way down into a bed. After their nine-hour flight, the sisters gave viewers a glimpse of their Venice hotel room situated right over the infamous canal. Only the best for the daughters of Sean Combs!