The Truth About 50 Cent And Diddy's Tumultuous Relationship

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

Hip-hop fans are historically fascinated with rap feuds, which makes sense since they've been a huge part of making the industry successful and entertaining. But one of the most explosive, confusing ones is between rap moguls Curtis Jackson, a.k.a. 50 Cent, and Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The "In Da Club" rapper is certainly no stranger to feuds, having alleged beef with artists like The Game and Ja Rule in the past. 50's true feelings about the "Bad Boy Records" founder surfaced publicly in 2023 amid Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura's lawsuit alleging abuse from Diddy. 50 has not held back on how he really feels about Diddy, sparking some major animosity between the two men. Was there always animosity, though?

In a 2018 interview on "The Breakfast Club," Diddy claimed he and 50 were completely cool. "I don't have no beef with Fif. He loves me," Diddy insisted. "Y'all can't see that he loves me? You really think that's hate? ... You know he loves me." Perhaps this is a case of thou who doth protest too much, because, from all of their interactions over the years, it's clear that 50 and Diddy have a tumultuous friendship, if it can even be called that.