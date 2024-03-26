What Diddy's Kids With Kim Porter Have Said About Their Mom's Tragic Death

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter, the former model who died from pneumonia in 2018, shared three biological children together, Christian Combs and twin girls Jesse and D'Lia Combs. Before Porter and Diddy started dating in the mid-'90s, Porter was in a relationship with R&B star Al B. Sure, with whom she had her first son, Quincy Brown. Despite not working out on the romantic front, Combs exalted Porter alongside the mothers of his other children. "I've been truly blessed to have some great, incredible relationships that have afforded me these children by these very strong, intelligent, beautiful black women," shared Combs during an interview with People.

Unsurprisingly, Porter's death hit all of her children incredibly hard. In 2021, Christian Combs described the moment he found out that his mother had died unexpectedly. "One thing I never really told anybody ... right when I found out the news, I was shocked," Christian shared during an interview with Angie Martinez (via Hot New Hip Hop). "I didn't know what to do. My whole world stopped. I was real down. As soon as I got in the car ... my song 'Love You Better' came on the radio. I'm like, yo, I know that's her talking to me. Making sure I know everything's okay. That just made me feel like there's still faith. I just gotta keep pushing and that it's time."

In recent years, Porter's kids have paid tribute to their late mother.