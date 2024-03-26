What Diddy's Kids With Kim Porter Have Said About Their Mom's Tragic Death
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter, the former model who died from pneumonia in 2018, shared three biological children together, Christian Combs and twin girls Jesse and D'Lia Combs. Before Porter and Diddy started dating in the mid-'90s, Porter was in a relationship with R&B star Al B. Sure, with whom she had her first son, Quincy Brown. Despite not working out on the romantic front, Combs exalted Porter alongside the mothers of his other children. "I've been truly blessed to have some great, incredible relationships that have afforded me these children by these very strong, intelligent, beautiful black women," shared Combs during an interview with People.
Unsurprisingly, Porter's death hit all of her children incredibly hard. In 2021, Christian Combs described the moment he found out that his mother had died unexpectedly. "One thing I never really told anybody ... right when I found out the news, I was shocked," Christian shared during an interview with Angie Martinez (via Hot New Hip Hop). "I didn't know what to do. My whole world stopped. I was real down. As soon as I got in the car ... my song 'Love You Better' came on the radio. I'm like, yo, I know that's her talking to me. Making sure I know everything's okay. That just made me feel like there's still faith. I just gotta keep pushing and that it's time."
In recent years, Porter's kids have paid tribute to their late mother.
Quincy Brown wants to keep Kim Porter's legacy alive
Kim Porter's oldest son — Quincy Brown, who also had a close relationship with Diddy — had an incredibly tight bond with his mom. "I am broken ... the only thing that makes sense right now is that you were way too good for this silly world we live in," wrote Quincy in a since-deleted Instagram post shortly after Porter's death in 2018 (via Metro UK). "'I love you so much MOMMY. Please give Mee-Maw the biggest hug and kiss for me."
Since Porter passed away, Brown has also expressed the importance of keeping his mother's legacy alive. "I'm my mom's son, so therefore there's so much life for me to expand on off of her life," Brown told People in 2023. "And that journey hasn't even started yet, which is the best part about it. What my mom's legacy is representative of is beyond words. That's gonna really come to life soon."
Two years earlier, Brown had revealed that the most special lady in his life was Porter. "I chose to highlight my mom [for Women's History Month] because she definitely was and still is the most important woman in my life," Brown shared with People in 2021. "Any time something comes across my way and I think of her first, that means something, and this is one of those no-brainers. She's had that much of an impact on me to where I can talk about her every day for the rest of my life."
Kim Porter's daughters honored their mom
Kim Porter's twin girls Jesse and D'Lila Combs have honored their mother in their own way. In May 2023, the teenagers posted a family photo on their shared Instagram page and included a sweet caption about Porter. "Happy Mother's Day Mommy. We love you so much and you are always missed," they wrote (via People). "We think about you every day. Thank you for being the best mom anyone could ask for. Miss youuuu."
Jesse and D'Lila have also honored Porter on her birthday over the years. In December 2022, the twins posted a video montage of their moments with their mother, alongside solo shots of the late model to Instagram. In 2021, Jesse and D'Lila celebrated Porter's birthday by posting a solo shot of her being crowned during what appears to be a beauty pageant. "Happy Birthday Mommy ... We miss you so much and think of you every single day. Today is your day and WE LOVE YOU SO MUCHHHH — Jessie & D'Lila," they wrote.
Christian Combs, who goes by King Combs on Instagram, has also marked his mother's birthday on social media. "HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY MOMMY!" Christian posted to Instagram alongside an adorable snapshot of her kissing him as a child. "Only GOD knows how much I miss you and think about you every single second of the day!!!! I LOVVEEEE You and wish I could kiss you."