Celebs Who Can't Stand Sean 'Diddy' Combs

The following contains mentions of sexual and physical assault.

The raids on Sean "Diddy' Combs" homes were a bad omen for the rapper in more ways than one. As his legal woes have continued to mount, it seems that some of his longtime enemies are growing more emboldened to speak out against him. The allegations about Diddy engaging in some seriously heinous criminal acts have also reminded his critics about past instances when his behavior was allegedly unsavory.

At the forefront of everyone's minds is Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, whose civil lawsuit against Diddy made her feelings about the Bad Boy Records founder abundantly clear. In court documents, she accused her ex of rape and physical abuse. "Adding insult to injury, Mr. Combs used illegal substances and threats of violence to force Ms. Ventura into repeated unwanted sexual encounters with male sex workers," Cassie's complaint read. According to the "Love a Loser" singer, the way Diddy allegedly tormented and abused her caused her so much anguish that she now suffers from PTSD.

While Diddy moved to quickly settle Cassie's lawsuit out of court, it wouldn't be the last he heard from his ex's attorney. After Homeland Security raided Diddy's properties, Cassie's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, expressed his support for the investigation. "Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct," Wigdor told Page Six. He's not the only one who had something to say about the raids — some of Diddy's most famous foes seem to be rooting for his downfall.