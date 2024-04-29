JoJo Siwa's Pricey Teeth Transformation Has Us Stunned
JoJo Siwa has made a stunning transformation from child star to adulthood and she isn't done making changes to her appearance. We were first introduced to the dancer when she appeared in "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition" and then moved on to "Dance Moms." Back then, the cheerful-faced girl with big bows on her blond hair was always seen in colorful dance leotards adorned with sparkles but it was her persona that won fans over. "She was one of those rare personalities that I couldn't stop thinking about. During shooting, the crew would gather in the control room to watch JoJo's interviews live because they were so compelling. Producers nicknamed them 'The JoJo Show,'" executive producer of "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition," Bryan Stinson shared with Rolling Stone.
Now that she's in her early 20s, Siwa has ditched the bows and is going for a more mature look, undoubtedly feeling the pressures of adulthood. That includes getting a cosmetic procedure done, and we're not talking about a nose job or fillers. The "Hold the Drama" singer admitted to fans that she had work done on her teeth and the price tag was a whopper.
JoJo Siwa spent $50,000 on her veneers
JoJo Siwa kept things real when she was asked what the most expensive thing she had at the GLAAD Media Awards, per BuzzFeed Now. "Most expensive thing I'm wearing — my teeth," she shared, showing off perfectly white chompers. "These motherf***ers cost me 50 grand," Siwa added. In a livestream captured by a TikTok user, Siwa answered a fan's question on how she got her teeth so white. "I picked out the whitest color," she laughed, admitting that she had veneers. Her dentist, Dr. Kevin Sands shared a TikTok video of Siwa explaining, "My thing with veneers is a lot of times, people are ashamed of them or don't want people to know that their teeth aren't really their teeth but they're a part of me and I'm not ashamed of it. I love my smile."
Dr. Sands detailed the process of adding veneers to Siwa's teeth. "Even with all of her adult teeth, she had an immature smile with some staining, unevenness, chipping, and discoloration that we wanted to address to create a more mature, appropriate smile with facial harmony and symmetry that worked with her jawline, gums, and lips," he told Page Six. Siwa clearly loves her new teeth, but the reason behind her dental work may have been due to insecurities she faced while being in the public eye.
JoJo Siwa admitted to being insecure about her looks
It's not easy growing up in front of cameras and social media, and JoJo Siwa has felt the effects of being a child star. During an appearance on "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" (via E! News), Siwa shared, "I'm a very insecure person." She added, "Everything gets judged. You know, people told me I have a receding hairline, they don't know that I have a stress rash and that's why I'm balding right here. A 12-year-old shouldn't have a stress rash on their head that makes them bald, but I did." The "Karma" singer revealed that she's a loner when she's not in the spotlight and finds it hard to go out.
Siwa opened up about overcoming her body insecurities on "Comfort Food with Kelly Rizzo." She recalled rehearsing with her "Dancing with the Stars" partner Jenna Johnson and wearing baggy clothes. Johnson then insisted she take her shirt off because she needed to see Siwa's body while they danced, but the former child star started crying. "She instantly knew what was going on ... and she was like, 'Alright, come on. Let's go stand by the mirror,'" Siwa shared. Despite her reluctance, she eventually looked at herself in the mirror and said some positive things about herself. Johnson gave Siwa exercise tips and helped her regain her confidence, but admitted, "It's still so hard."