JoJo Siwa's Pricey Teeth Transformation Has Us Stunned

JoJo Siwa has made a stunning transformation from child star to adulthood and she isn't done making changes to her appearance. We were first introduced to the dancer when she appeared in "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition" and then moved on to "Dance Moms." Back then, the cheerful-faced girl with big bows on her blond hair was always seen in colorful dance leotards adorned with sparkles but it was her persona that won fans over. "She was one of those rare personalities that I couldn't stop thinking about. During shooting, the crew would gather in the control room to watch JoJo's interviews live because they were so compelling. Producers nicknamed them 'The JoJo Show,'" executive producer of "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition," Bryan Stinson shared with Rolling Stone.

Now that she's in her early 20s, Siwa has ditched the bows and is going for a more mature look, undoubtedly feeling the pressures of adulthood. That includes getting a cosmetic procedure done, and we're not talking about a nose job or fillers. The "Hold the Drama" singer admitted to fans that she had work done on her teeth and the price tag was a whopper.