JoJo Siwa Opens Up About The Pressures Of Adulthood
JoJo Siwa doesn't seem to be feeling like a "Kid in a Candy Store" any more, and that's because she is experiencing some growing pains in the spotlight. In the July 14 episode of "4D with Demi Lovato," the teenage sensation opened up about feeling the pressures of adulthood — specifically from the media — once she turned 18.
When asked by Lovato if she ever had issues with paparazzi as a child star, Siwa admitted that she didn't until she became a legal adult and the press subsequently started bombarding her with questions about politics. "I like to just stay completely removed from politics. I mean the three things: politics, religion, and money, and I just, my audience is kids, and I am a true believer in what makes you happy, you should do," she explained. Siwa then recalled being at the airport on the day she turned 18 and having paparazzi ask her a question about transgender rights. She gave her honest answer — that she thinks people should be allowed to do as they please — but her words got twisted.
"Since I've turned 18, they've twisted everything I say," the Nickelodeon star said. "So it's a little weird, like the flipping things. But you know, it's a working thing and you're learning, and now I learned I just have to be extra careful about everything," she explained. That's not the only thing that changed about Siwa as she became an adult, though. Keep reading the shocking admission she made about her staple accessory.
JoJo Siwa is experimenting with her style
If you know anything about Jojo Siwa, it's either that she got her start on "Dance Moms" or that she knows how to rock a big, bold hair bow. However, fans have noticed that she has been changing her hairstyle lately, and it's for a reason.
"So obviously I used to wear a bow every single day for my whole life, and once I turned 18, I really was like, 'Alright. I gotta, I gotta, you know, not grow up, not move on, but I just feel like I wanna change something up,'" Siwa explained on "4D with Demi Lovato." The singer and actor continued on to explain that she was feeling a bit odd about her hair bows for about a half a year, and noted that falling in love for the first time definitely helped her realize that it was time to make a change. "It just grew me up a little bit," she stated. Siwa came out as gay to the world in January and introduced her best friend-turned-girlfriend, Kylie, to her fans at the same time.
The "It's Time to Celebrate" singer said that although she's "experimenting" with her hair, nothing can ever replace her iconic hair bows. "The thing about the bow is to me, it's not just a hair accessory. ... So I don't think anything will ever be able to replace the bow for me," she confirmed.