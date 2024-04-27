The Untold Truth Of Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray has been a familiar face on television screens since the early 2000s, when she burst on the culinary scene with her Food Network hit "30-Minute Meals." She then parlayed that success into "Rachael Ray," her own daytime talk show, which launched in 2006 and ran for 17 hit seasons. Along the way, she has embarked on a variety of other ventures, ranging from other TV shows, a pet food company, writing several books, publishing her own magazine (Every Day With Rachael Ray), and her non-profit charity, Yum-o!

Her brand may be focused on food, yet at the center of everything is her boundless positivity. That, she said in an interview with Forbes, is the result of a lesson delivered by her beloved grandfather. "My grandfather taught me that there's really only one choice in life," she explained. "Life will be up; life will be down, but when it comes to you, you can laugh at it or you can cry at it, and laughing feels better than crying."

When her long-running talk show came to an end in 2023, Ray never stopped, even announcing new ventures of her own. No matter what has come her way, this savvy businesswoman has worked hard for her enterprise, and there's a lot that fans and viewers may not know about the celebrity chef.