Sylvester Stallone Vs. Arnold Schwarzenegger: Inside One Of Hollywood's Longest Celebrity Feuds

When it comes to super-swole A-list action heroes of the 1980s, there are only two names that need be mentioned: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. From "Rocky" and "Rambo" to "Conan the Barbarian" and "The Terminator," these two cultural icons stand head and totally shredded shoulders above the rest. But at the peak of their respective fame, were they best buds palling around Hollywood and spotting each other at the gym? Most certainly not. In fact, there was almost instant antipathy and competitiveness between the two. Their rivalry played out both personally and on the big screen, with Sly and Arnie sniping at each other with obvious back-and-forth jabs in their respective projects.

But Schwarzenegger and Stallone's unpleasant real-life rivalry also yielded some artistic advantages, as each man inspired and pushed the other to work harder in order to try and top the other on screen, much to the ultimate benefit of action movie fans the world over. Despite their past personal animosity, these two action heroes have since developed a friendship based on mutual admiration for each other.

Let's take a journey inside Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger's relationship to find out how it became one of Hollywood's longest celebrity feuds.