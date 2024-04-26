Chynna Phillips Spills The Reason She Can't Open Up To Husband Billy Baldwin

Marriage can be far from ideal, even if you're a celebrity. Chynna Phillips and Billy Baldwin have been privately married for nearly 30 years and welcomed three children, but their relationship hasn't always been picture-perfect. An argument between her and Baldwin helped Phillips realize the reason she sometimes feels unable to open up to her husband.

Phillips explained on her "California Preachin'" YouTube channel, "Billy's my life partner. He's the one I want to have the healthiest relationship with... but sometimes I don't." The singer shared that she catches herself trying to adjust how she communicates with Baldwin when they're arguing because she doesn't want to upset him. She said, "A lot of times I don't because I don't want to rock the boat, or I don't want to put him in a bad mood, or I'm walking on eggshells." However, she realized that by keeping her emotions bottled up, it only makes the situation worse.

Ultimately, her fear over how Baldwin will react to her grievances prevents her from truly letting him in. She explained, "It just comes down to me not wanting to trigger him, but the truth is that me having that fear is keeping us from true intimacy, because it's preventing me from opening up to him, and I'm trying to guard his feelings, and yet I'm causing more trouble in our marriage by doing that." Baldwin and Phillips overcame this latest hiccup, but it isn't the first time the couple has struggled.