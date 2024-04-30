The Reason You Don't See Much Of Anna Paquin Anymore Is Heartbreaking

Actor Anna Paquin has been nailing her roles since childhood, but there's a good reason why she's been a bit off the radar lately.

At the age of 11, Paquin took home an Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role in 1993's "The Piano." Still, Paquin revealed to The Guardian that she doesn't consider that win to be her crowning accomplishment. "I hope that's yet to come. My Oscar? That was a combination of Holly Hunter being an amazing actress, Jane being an extraordinary director and me being in the right place at the right time," Paquin shared with the outlet in 2019. "I had no idea what I was doing. It's given me this amazing life, but it's not the highlight of my career." We understand her perspective, given everything that Paquin has achieved since.

The next phase of Paquin's career involved landing roles in a string of critically acclaimed movie and television projects, including "Jane Eyre" and "Amistad." However, Paquin's career really soared in popularity during the early 2000s after she landed a role in the popular "X-Men" franchise and the equally popular TV series, "True Blood," which aired from 2008 until 2014. Paquin has continued to work steadily throughout her career, sometimes even with fellow actor Stephen Moyer, her former "True Blood" co-star and husband (like on their brand new film, "A Bit of Light"), but she hasn't been nearly as visible in recent years. Unfortunately, the beloved actor is suffering from an unknown health issue.