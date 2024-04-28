How Law & Order: SVU's Dann Florek Feels About Mariska Hargitay

Fans of "Law & Order: SVU" had to bid a sad farewell to Dann Florek's esteemed character, Capt. Donald Cragen, in 2014. But at least Cragen left his squad in the capable hands of Mariska Hargitay's Capt. Olivia Benson. Hargitay has spent more time on "SVU" than anyone, so there's no doubt that Benson was the right woman for the job.

If Florek was the bitter, begrudging type, it might have been difficult for him to bid adieu to his badge. He's since had to watch Hargitay enjoy a stable gig on television's longest-running drama and Florek left "SVU" after 15 seasons for a reason that feels unfair (even though it made sense story-wise). Unfortunately for Cragen fans, he was about to turn 63, the age at which NYPD officers are forced to retire.

When "SVU" celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2024, Florek reflected on the moment Cragen left Benson in charge. "It's a beautiful passing of the baton," he told People. Since then, Benson has evolved into a strong and thoughtful leader, as well as a feminist icon. Florek noticed that Hargitay has undergone quite a transformation herself. "I'm proud of Mariska as an actress," he told E! News in 2022. "Mariska has grown so much over all these years, and to remember doing the pilot to where she is now? The gravitas? She earned her stripes." According to Florek, he's responsible for an "SVU" scene that had Cragen expressing a similar sentiment.