6 Times Justin Bieber's Street Style Had Us Scratching Our Heads

In August 2023, Justin Bieber accompanied Hailey Bieber to her Rhode beauty event with Krispy Kreme in New York City to launch her Strawberry Glazed lip treatment. While Hailey was on theme with a bright red dress, strappy heels, and adorable strawberry earrings, Justin trailed behind her in a gray hoodie with a pink cap over his head, sweat shorts, and yellow crocs. The head to his hoodie was tied bizarrely around his face in a knot, with the zipper halfway down to his chest. We admit that it was nice that he came to support his wife, but Justin was dressed like he was playing video games in the basement and told at the last minute that he had to go to an event.

In an interview with GQ, Hailey addressed her and Justin's mismatched style and revealed that he often gets ready before her. "He may want to wear baggy sweats to dinner, and I might want to wear a tiny little dress just because that's how I'm feeling. We can't sit there and be like, 'So I'm going to wear this, and you're going to wear this,'" she reasoned. Her friend Kelia Moniz shared, "It's like, it wasn't Justin's day. It was Hailey's day. He's there to support his wife, period. But also, he still looks cool, so you can't hate the guy."