Why The Stars Of HGTV's Fixer To Fabulous Were Sued

Dave and Jenny Marrs of "Fixer to Fabulous" fame have built a reputation for being real estate magicians — kind of. Their HGTV series showcases the duo unleashing their design chops to transform old houses into beautiful, more palatable spaces, leading to the show's renewal for six consecutive seasons and counting. But while many applaud them for their talent in revitalizing homes, not all their ventures have gone smoothly, particularly those that did not make it to the airwaves.

To be fair to the Marrs, who had been married since 2005, they did not initially plan on becoming professional home flippers, much less home renovation stars. Both of them had corporate jobs before deciding to take the plunge and transition into building their own business from scratch. While Dave was already a contractor, Jenny had to teach herself everything she knew about design. Because of their passion for building and design, they risked it all, but it had been worth it. "We were so broke, but we had the most fun," Jenny told People. "It was just always hopeful... I think we have always had an approach to life of just being open-handed with everything."

Before bagging an HGTV show of their own, the pair kickstarted Marrs Developing, which, according to its website, has built roughly 30 homes since its inception. However, in 2021 and 2023, the pair had been on the receiving end of lawsuits, landing their biggest scandal ever. According to the plaintiffs, the Marrs have been shady and were not as reliable as what they show on TV.