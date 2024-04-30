Melania Trump Looks Completely Different In Throwback Pics

Long before Melania Trump was wearing ridiculously expensive outfits to keep up appearances as first lady, she was just a humble Slovenian girl hoping her natural beauty would help her break into the modeling industry. While she seems to have a somewhat ageless appearance, Melania underwent a remarkable transformation, from a print model to first lady. This can be seen in how different she looks in throwback photos.

Photographer Stane Jerko takes credit for discovering Donald Trump's future wife in the late '80s. He told Today that he spied Melania outside a fashion show — in which she was not participating. "There stood a tall, slender and attractive long-haired girl with distinct eyes," he recalled. Jerko's pictures helped Melania build a portfolio, which she used to find modeling work in America.

Why does Melania Trump have an alien look?

Quite a bit of plastic surgery. pic.twitter.com/dCg04iGIEP — Mynameis...Miro (@zg4ever) February 3, 2024

Melania's bright blue eyes appeared to be a bit wider when she launched her modeling career, and her face was rounder. She was also sporting a feature that many models covet. "Melania has very well-projected cheekbones," plastic surgeon Dr. Vartan Mardirossian told Life & Style. "The high cheekbones are a feature that is commonly encountered in the Eastern Europeans." Melania's look helped her land work with Bergdorf Goodman and Levi's, and after she started dating Donald, other opportunities opened up. They included posing for Sports Illustrated and the cover of Vogue. Even at the beginning of her relationship with Donald, Melania looked much different than she does now.