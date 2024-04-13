Ridiculously Expensive Outfits Melania Trump Has Worn

As the wife of former president, Donald Trump, Melania Trump is used to being in the spotlight. During her husband's tenure in the White House, Melania took on the role of first lady, which saw her attending many important events and international engagements. As a result, Melania Trump's wardrobe became a focal point, especially as the former model had such a penchant for wearing exceedingly expensive items made by a range of high fashion designers.

During a 2016 interview with Elle, Melania elaborated on her fashion choices, telling the publication, "I always wear what I like and what is appropriate for the occasion." She also revealed, "I'm always focused on pieces that have superior cut and I tend to like color."

With a seemingly unlimited budget and a worldwide platform, Melania never fails to surprise onlookers with her sartorial choices. From custom-made gowns to sold-out dresses, these are some of the most ridiculously expensive outfits Melania Trump has ever worn.