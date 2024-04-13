Ridiculously Expensive Outfits Melania Trump Has Worn
As the wife of former president, Donald Trump, Melania Trump is used to being in the spotlight. During her husband's tenure in the White House, Melania took on the role of first lady, which saw her attending many important events and international engagements. As a result, Melania Trump's wardrobe became a focal point, especially as the former model had such a penchant for wearing exceedingly expensive items made by a range of high fashion designers.
During a 2016 interview with Elle, Melania elaborated on her fashion choices, telling the publication, "I always wear what I like and what is appropriate for the occasion." She also revealed, "I'm always focused on pieces that have superior cut and I tend to like color."
With a seemingly unlimited budget and a worldwide platform, Melania never fails to surprise onlookers with her sartorial choices. From custom-made gowns to sold-out dresses, these are some of the most ridiculously expensive outfits Melania Trump has ever worn.
Melania looked vacation-ready with a pink Valentino jumpsuit
On April 6, 2024, Melania Trump captured the world's attention by wearing a Valentino jumpsuit featuring a striking pattern. However, the former first lady's pink floral jumpsuit wasn't a hit with everyone, despite the designer piece costing a whopping $6,900 when it was originally on sale. She donned the eye-catching outfit to support her husband Donald Trump at his Palm Beach fundraiser, at which his presidential campaign reportedly raised $50.5 million.
Despite wearing an enviable and exceedingly expensive Valentino look, Melania found her fashion choices maligned online. In fact, some onlookers called Melania's floral jumpsuit a major faux pas, with one X user writing, "She had the choice of a bedspread or the dining room curtains." Another commentator suggested that Melania's outfit choice was a departure from her usually chic picks. "It is not a dress it's a huge jumpsuit," they tweeted. "Something I would wear to relax at home. ... Not one of her best looks." Although it wasn't a huge hit with her fans, the price tag of Melania's Valentino jumpsuit certainly made it one of her most expensive looks to date, and without a doubt, she made quite the statement.
Melania donned an Alexander McQueen shirtdress for a Florida primary
While Melania Trump hasn't been by her husband's side throughout much of his 2024 presidential campaign, she's made quite the entrance whenever she has turned up. In March 2024, onlookers were surprised to see Melania walking side by side with Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida to vote alongside her husband in the Republican primaries.
For the outing, Melania opted for an Alexander McQueen shirtdress, which retails for $2,690 at Saks Fifth Avenue. The striking dress features an oversized black orchid print on the front, and Melania accessorized the outfit with a black belt. She completed the sleek ensemble with a pair of sunglasses, black stilettos, and a Chanel bag, which sells for as much as $7,000. Between the bag and the dress, Melania's outfit almost totals $10,000, and that's without factoring in her other accessories, which likely weren't cheap either. While the understated print was a little different from many of Melania Trump's more controversial fashion choices, it proved that the former first lady isn't afraid to change up her wardrobe.
Melania wore a red cape dress to meet royalty
In June 2019, the Trumps made a trip to the United Kingdom, where they dined with the royals. While Melania Trump wore a number of jaw-dropping outfits for the visit, she chose a simply flawless ensemble for a special dinner where she and her husband hosted the royals at Winfield House, the U.S. ambassador's official residence in England.
For the high-profile event, Melania selected a red cape dress with a shimmering embroidered V-neck detail. The bold color choice perfectly suited the former first lady, who kept her accessories to a minimum for the evening. The dress was designed by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller and is valued at $7,100. As the designer responsible for Meghan Markle's unforgettable wedding gown, Keller was the perfect choice to dress Melania for her meeting with the British royal family. However, some critics weren't enamored with the look, with one writing on X, "Melania looks like a Handmaid in that dress," referring to the outfits worn by imprisoned women in "The Handmaid's Tale."
She gardened in an expensive Valentino skirt and stiletto heels
While Melania Trump likely doesn't do many of her own chores, one official engagement at the White House in August 2018 saw the first lady stepping out in the garden. Instead of wearing an old tracksuit to plant a sapling, Melania opted for a floral Valentino floral skirt, which set her back an incredible $5,384. Taken from the designer's spring-summer 2017 collection, the statement piece featured a vibrant flower print set against a bright yellow background. She wore the dramatic skirt with a simple tank top and her favored Christian Louboutin heels.
The event was an important moment in White House history, as it saw Melania plant a new sapling taken from the famed Eisenhower oak tree. She carried out the event alongside some descendants of former presidents and proved that gardening doesn't have to be a messy experience, at least not for her.
Melania met the U.K.'s prime minister in a sweeping J. Mendel gown
During one of her trips to the United Kingdom with Donald Trump while he was still president, Melania Trump had the opportunity to dine with former British Prime Minister Theresa May. The dinner took place in July 2018 at Blenheim Palace, the familial home of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill. While Donald donned a tuxedo for the black-tie dinner, Melania wore a pastel yellow floor-length gown by J. Mendel. The chiffon gown featured a dramatic cape in the same color and originally retailed for $6,990.
The first lady completed the outfit with a pair of Manolo Blahnik pumps, and it's safe to say the dramatic look captured the attention of Trump fans. One X user wrote, "Radiant Melania is reminiscent of a Disney princess in a yellow off the shoulder gown." As she was attending an event at an actual palace, it only seems appropriate Melania should be compared to a princess.
Melania rocked an all-white look to meet the French President Emmanuel Macron
In April 2018, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron met with Donald and Melania Trump at the White House. For the occasion, Melania wore a white skirt suit from the Michael Kors Collection costing $2,195. To match her sleek, fitted suit set, Melania donned an immaculate hat designed by Hervé Pierre, along with a pair of $745 Christian Louboutin heels.
It's safe to say that Melania made quite the impression, particularly when it came to her headpiece. In 2022, the former first lady decided to auction off the Hervé Pierre design and requested that bidding start at $250,000 for the item. In a tweet announcing the sale, Melania wrote, "A portion of the proceeds will support children from the foster care community." Comments quickly flooded X questioning why Melania wasn't donating the entire amount of money to charity, especially as the word "portion" suggested that a very small slither of cash might benefit others. Basically, this outfit was making waves long after Melania left the White House.
Melania gave a speech at the United Nations in a hot pink Delpozo coat dress
Melania Trump has never shied away from wearing bright colors, even when she's attending serious functions on presidential business. In September 2017, the first lady gave a speech at a special luncheon at the United Nations. For the event, she wore a hot pink Delpozo coat dress valued at $2,950 from the designer's pre-fall 2017 collection. The coat featured a belted waist, balloon sleeves, and heels to match her outfit.
During Melania's speech, she discussed cyberbullying and made a call to action when it comes to taking better care of children all around the world. "No child should ever feel hungry, stalked, frightened, terrorized, bullied, isolated or afraid, with nowhere to turn," she told the audience, via Politico. "We need to step up, come together, and ensure that our children's future is bright."
Unfortunately for the first lady, her expensive outfit led to some commentators questioning her ethics. Teen Vogue suggested that the price tag of Melania's hot pink outfit was in conflict with the basis of her speech, especially when discussing the effects financial insecurity can have on children's lives. Other critics alleged that Melania shouldn't be talking about cyberbullying at all, with one person writing on X, "Melania Trump and her pink parachute need to take a hike. What a fraud. Anything about bullying from her mouth is laughable."
Melania outshone her husband in a silver Monique Lhuillier gown
On September 14, 2017, Melania Trump accompanied her husband Donald Trump to celebrate the White House Historical Association at a special reception. While everyone was dressed to the nines, Melania's outfit helped her to stand out from the crowd. Not only did Melania's glistening gown cost $7,995, but it was also created by legendary dress designer Monique Lhuillier. A sheer capelet draped around the first lady's shoulders, while the entire dress was covered in silver sequins. She kept her accessories to a minimum as the sparkly dress made a statement all on its own.
The reception took place after a busy day for the Trumps, who visited Fort Myers in Florida to meet with individuals whose homes had been affected by Hurricane Irma. Disregarding the cost of her evening gown, Melania would later express her support for victims of the hurricane, telling attendees at the event, "Together, we all hurt with these victims. And together we vow to lift our neighborhoods from the deepest of despair" (via the Daily Mail). Perhaps she could start by donating that stunning dress?
She wore a stunning Giambattista Valli dress to visit the Children's National Hospital
In April 2017, Melania Trump carried out an important task as part of her role as first lady when she opened a new garden space for patients at the Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. The Bunny Mellon Healing Garden serves as a safe outdoor space for patients to enjoy some rest and relaxation while providing incredible views of the surrounding area. For the special occasion, Melania wore a white Giambattista Valli dress, featuring a floral eyelet design. Retailing for $3,685, the designer dress was perfect for the spring weather, and the first lady paired it with Christian Louboutin nude "So Kate" heels at a cost of $675.
Melania celebrated the garden opening, which was dedicated to all first ladies of the United States, saying in a press release, "It took so many kind and caring people focused on these very brave and amazing children, and the end result is something everyone should be proud of. I'm so grateful that patients and their families will be able to go through the healing process outside in this wonderful space" (via Children's National).
Melania stepped out in Michael Kors for a political event
In February 2017, Melania Trump accompanied her husband Donald Trump to Congress, where he made the first joint address of his presidency. For the occasion, Melania stood out in a sparkly black Michael Kors suit set, with a wide black leather belt accentuating her waist. The well-fitted skirt suit cost $9,590, making it one of the first lady's priciest outfits, most likely accessorizing the look with equally expensive purses or jewelry.
Fashion designer Michael Kors shared a statement with Vanity Fair regarding Melania's decision to wear his clothes for the event. "Mrs. Trump has been a long-time client at our New York boutique," the statement explained. "She has a keen understanding of what works best for her and her lifestyle. My embroidered black suit reflects the streamlined glamour that she is known for." Sadly, not everyone reacted well to Melania's understated suit, with some critics suggesting the sparkly beads adorning the outfit made it a little gaudy. "Melania Trump looks like she has her own Vegas show," one X user wrote. But it's undeniable that Melania's very expensive Michael Kors outfit helped her stand out from the crowd.
Melania caused a Roksanda silk dress to sell out immediately
Melania Trump made headlines in 2016 when she wore a Roksanda silk dress with puffy bell sleeves for her appearance at the Republican National Convention. The dress reportedly retailed for $2,190, but almost immediately sold out after Donald Trump's wife wore the item. At the time, a spokesperson revealed to Women's Wear Daily that Melania selected the dress herself, saying, "She isn't working with any designers." Much like the Kate Middleton effect, which saw tons of outfits selling out online after the Princess of Wales wore them, Melania seemingly had her own influential fashion moment.
Melania finished her smart yet chic outfit with a pair of her favorite nude Christian Louboutin heels. A spokesperson for the former model doubled down on the idea that Melania is in charge of her own style, telling E! News, "She doesn't have a stylist. She has excellent taste. She simply liked the dress and purchased it." The fact that the dress sold out within one hour of her being photographed wearing it also speaks volumes, and shows that the general public takes notice of whatever Melania wears.
She wore a wedding dress fit for a princess
Donald Trump and Melania Knauss tied the knot on January 22, 2005, and the wedding was predictably decadent. The nuptials took place at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach and were followed by a large reception at Trump's Floridian resort Mar-a-Lago. Melania's bridal moment was featured on the cover of Vogue, with Donald's new wife wearing a show-stopping, custom-made Christian Dior gown covered with as many as 1,500 crystal rhinestones and pearls. The unforgettable gown reportedly cost $100,000, and Vogue went so far as to suggest it may have been "one of the most expensive wedding dresses ever made." It apparently took more than 500 hours to create and consisted of around 300 feet of material. Basically, there was no way Melania wouldn't be the center of attention on the big day.
Donald and Melania's wedding reportedly cost around $2.5 million and was attended by a slew of famous faces, including Simon Cowell, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Hillary and Bill Clinton, and Heidi Klum. Unsurprisingly, the couple's wedding cake reportedly set them back $50,000, but it's Melania's stunning bridal gown that has gone down in history.