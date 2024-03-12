Melania's Rare Sighting With Trump Has Everyone Wondering The Same Thing

For months there had been murmurings over why Melania Trump was not present for Donald Trump's presidential campaign. This came after speculation arose in August 2023 that the couple were headed for divorce as Melania was absent when Donald was arrested. "Melania is busy with her son and family and she pays only so much attention to these issues which captivate the media," a source told People at the time. When the former first lady was once again absent after Donald won Super Tuesday on March 6, speculation about the status of their questions about their relationship once again surfaced. "It doesn't look good when the most important Woman in his life doesn't appear to support him," one user tweeted.

Later that week, Melania reappeared as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán visited the Trumps at Mar-a-Lago. Video circulated on X of Melania being introduced to the crowd as "Pretty Woman" played. Melania was also given a giant bouquet of flowers from Orbán, and had a giant smile on her face during the meeting. The former president praised Orbán as a "non-controversial figure." After the meeting, the Hungarian prime minister posted photos of Mar-a-Lago gathering to his Instagram page.

Afterwards, several X users wondered why Melania was so happy during her rare public appearance. "Maybe she got more money," one wrote. "I wonder how much she charged for that. Melania doesn't do anything unless its cash up front," another commented. Those tweets came after news broke that the Trumps changed their prenup.