Melania's Rare Sighting With Trump Has Everyone Wondering The Same Thing
For months there had been murmurings over why Melania Trump was not present for Donald Trump's presidential campaign. This came after speculation arose in August 2023 that the couple were headed for divorce as Melania was absent when Donald was arrested. "Melania is busy with her son and family and she pays only so much attention to these issues which captivate the media," a source told People at the time. When the former first lady was once again absent after Donald won Super Tuesday on March 6, speculation about the status of their questions about their relationship once again surfaced. "It doesn't look good when the most important Woman in his life doesn't appear to support him," one user tweeted.
Later that week, Melania reappeared as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán visited the Trumps at Mar-a-Lago. Video circulated on X of Melania being introduced to the crowd as "Pretty Woman" played. Melania was also given a giant bouquet of flowers from Orbán, and had a giant smile on her face during the meeting. The former president praised Orbán as a "non-controversial figure." After the meeting, the Hungarian prime minister posted photos of Mar-a-Lago gathering to his Instagram page.
Afterwards, several X users wondered why Melania was so happy during her rare public appearance. "Maybe she got more money," one wrote. "I wonder how much she charged for that. Melania doesn't do anything unless its cash up front," another commented. Those tweets came after news broke that the Trumps changed their prenup.
Why Melania Trump had been absent
Comments about Melania Trump's public re-emergence being motivated by money were related to news in September 2023 that she reportedly negotiated her prenup with Donald Trump. According to Page Six, that marked the third time the couple had renegotiated the framework of their prenup. Melania's desire to update the agreement came from two factors. "Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron," a source told the outlet. "This agreement was necessary because of the current legal battles," the insider added. At the time, Nicki Swift spoke to a lawyer who said it was smart for Melania to renegotiate the prenup amid Donald's legal woes.
While some believed that Melania's extended absence from the public eye was financially motivated, Donald had a simple explanation for why his wife had not been with him on the campaign trail. "She's a private person. It's funny, she was a very successful model, very, very successful, and yet she was a private person," he told Fox News in February (via Newsweek). Donald said the former first lady did not need to always be by his side. "If I didn't introduce Melania she'd be very happy about it," he added.
Stephanie Wolkoff, a former aide to Donald, reiterated that sentiment as rumors swirled about the Trumps possibly getting divorced. "Melania Trump was NOT at Donald's victory party because she did NOT have to be. His supporters do NOT care if she is by his side or NOT," she tweeted on March 6.