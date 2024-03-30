Inappropriate Outfits We Can't Believe Melania Trump Wore

Melania Trump caught a lot of flak for some of her fashion choices during her tenure as first lady. Her modeling past was evident, as she always wore her outfits well. However, her expensive taste and focus on looking good may have appeared insensitive to some.

There were times she seemed to confuse airport runways for fashion show runways. Before she jetted off to Puerto Rico to survey the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017, she made sure she was photographed rocking stilettos and a chic ensemble. But when she exited Air Force One, she was wearing a more casual outfit; making critics wonder why she didn't just depart in the more practical look to begin with.

Then there were the occasions when she and her husband were not on the same page regarding his political messaging. In a 2017 Labor Day tweet, Donald Trump crowed about his administration for putting America first. "We are building our future with American hands, American labor, American iron, aluminum and steel," he wrote. But in the picture paired with his message, Melania was wearing a garment that wasn't made in America — Greek designer Mary Katrantzou had produced the white dress with a multicolored grid pattern in Italy. Despite having myriad fashion options at her fingertips, this controversial sartorial decision is just one of many Melania has made.