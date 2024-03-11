What Donald Trump Blames For Melania's Step Back From Public Life

President Trump Town Hall "Melania is a brilliant person. Her life revolves around Barron and the success of our country." "She is a private person—but will be out a lot—not because she likes the attention—but because she loves the country and wants to see it succeed." pic.twitter.com/sVDxjZ3xjS

Donald Trump finally set the record straight as to why Melania Trump has been largely absent from his 2024 campaign. Speaking with Fox News host Laura Ingraham at a town hall in South Carolina, the 2024 presidential hopeful clarified that Melania is busy, well, mothering Barron Trump. "Her life evolves [sic] around that boy. It's so important to her," Trump confirmed. "At the same time, it also revolves around our country and the success of our country. She's raised a lot of money for charity," (via X, formerly known as Twitter).

Donald went on to say that, unlike other first ladies who apparently want to steal the spotlight from their husbands, Melania is happy to remain in the background. "She's a private person," he pointed out. However, according to the controversial politician, "The people love her. They love the fact that she's not out there so much." The Trumps have always lauded the fact that Melania is committed to motherhood. She has repeatedly shared that she never wants to entrust raising Barron to a nanny, so Donald's statement checks out.

"He needs somebody as a parent there, so I am with him all the time. As you know my husband is traveling all the time," she previously told People, when their son was still a youngster. The former model continued, "I like to be hands-on. I think it's very important [...] If you have too much help, you don't get to know your children."