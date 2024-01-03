Melania's Reason For Skipping Donald Trump's NYE Party Is More Serious Than You Think
"Where in the world is Melania Trump?" That is a question that many have found themselves asking over the past couple of months. The former first lady has been incredibly elusive lately, having been largely absent from Donald Trump's campaign trail. She was also notably missing in action from the annual Trump Christmas family photo and continued to be a no-show at Donald's New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago. While Vanilla Ice, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, and an Elvis Presley impersonator were there, Melania was nowhere to be found. Apparently, her absence has very little to do with her reported hesitation to accept her husband's invites.
Donald has previously explained Melania's absence from his campaign trail, stating on "Meet the Press" that he chose to shield his wife from many of the campaign's less appealing aspects, describing them as "so nasty and so mean." He added that Melania is instead focusing on tending to their son, Barron, noting that she's spending most of her time in Palm Beach, Florida, to be with him. "She's right now with Barron at school," Donald dished. "She loves that boy."
Melania's no-show from the Trumps' holiday festivities is also due to her tending to a family matter. This time around, it's not Barron on the receiving end of her care but her mother, Amalija Knavs. Per Donald himself, Knavs is currently sick and receiving treatment in a hospital, which has necessitated most of Melania's time and attention.
Melania is looking after her mother
Melania Trump had a legitimate reason for skipping public appearances with her husband, former President Donald Trump, over the holidays. When many were scratching their heads over her conspicuous absence from the Trump Christmas family photo, an insider close to the former first lady told Fox News that she had been taking care of her mother, Amalija Knavs. "Melania has always been very devoted to her entire family," they said. "It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother."
TRUMP: â€œWe are going to have a great 2024, we are going to Make America Great Againâ€
— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 1, 2024
At Donald's star-studded New Year's Eve celebration, he took a moment to update the crowd on Melania's whereabouts, confirming that she was in Miami taking care of Amalija. "Melania — great First Lady, so popular, the people love her — she's now in a hospital with her mother. Her mother, Amalija, is very ill, but hopefully she'll be recovering," he said. "We just spoke, down in Miami, great hospital — and hopefully they'll be ok, but it's a tough one, it's a very tough one. ... We just want to wish Amalija that she gets better as quickly as possible."
The former president didn't specify what illness Amalija had or when we'll see Melania by his side again. But you can probably look forward to seeing more of Melania once Donald's campaigning is back in full swing. "Trump and his family are so secure that he will become president again that insiders at Mar-a-Lago say he's reached an agreement with Melania to step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024," a source told Page Six. Hopefully, that includes even more head-turning outfits!