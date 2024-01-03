Melania's Reason For Skipping Donald Trump's NYE Party Is More Serious Than You Think

"Where in the world is Melania Trump?" That is a question that many have found themselves asking over the past couple of months. The former first lady has been incredibly elusive lately, having been largely absent from Donald Trump's campaign trail. She was also notably missing in action from the annual Trump Christmas family photo and continued to be a no-show at Donald's New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago. While Vanilla Ice, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, and an Elvis Presley impersonator were there, Melania was nowhere to be found. Apparently, her absence has very little to do with her reported hesitation to accept her husband's invites.

Donald has previously explained Melania's absence from his campaign trail, stating on "Meet the Press" that he chose to shield his wife from many of the campaign's less appealing aspects, describing them as "so nasty and so mean." He added that Melania is instead focusing on tending to their son, Barron, noting that she's spending most of her time in Palm Beach, Florida, to be with him. "She's right now with Barron at school," Donald dished. "She loves that boy."

Melania's no-show from the Trumps' holiday festivities is also due to her tending to a family matter. This time around, it's not Barron on the receiving end of her care but her mother, Amalija Knavs. Per Donald himself, Knavs is currently sick and receiving treatment in a hospital, which has necessitated most of Melania's time and attention.